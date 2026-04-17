A group of UWC graduates inspired South Africans after sharing their job offers and future plans in a TikTok video

The Western Cape’s unemployment rate has dropped to a record low of 18.1%, highlighting steady job growth and stronger economic performance in the province

Social media has been buzzing with praise for the graduates, as wider conversations about education and access to job opportunities in South Africa take place

Two of the five UWC graduates were interviewed by a TikToker. Image: @oswald_de_great

Source: TikTok

A group of University of the Western Cape (UWC) ladies inspired South Africans on their graduation day after confidently sharing their secured jobs and future plans. Their success left many feeling hopeful about the job market.

Posted on TikTok by @oswald_de_great on 16 April 2026, the video shows five women from the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences celebrating their degrees. Among them, one had secured an Old Mutual internship, another had already started working at Allan Gray, while others were either beginning internships soon or continuing with honours and articles at an auditing firm.

The graduates talked about their career prospects, their degrees, and funding. Image: @oswald_de_great

Source: TikTok

Western Cape has lowest unemployment rate in SA

The video is encouraging, considering the high unemployment rate in South Africa. But according to data shared on 17 February 2026, on the Western Cape government's website, the Western Cape province’s unemployment rate has dropped to 18.1%, the lowest in the country and a five-year low. The province added an average of 31,000 jobs per month in late 2025, with strong growth in trade, agriculture, and construction, while seven out of ten sectors recorded job gains. The Western Cape also maintained a high labour force participation rate of 68.8%, well above the national average, and saw a notable decline in youth not in employment, education, or training (NEET), making it a leading region for job opportunities and economic activity.

Mzansi applauded the inspiring women

South Africans couldn't help but praise the ladies on @oswald_de_great's TikTok page for their achievements. They celebrated the graduates’ success as some users praised the inspiring nature of the video and encouraged others to focus on education. A few, however, raised questions about funding and shared concerns about future job opportunities.

Watch the TikTok video below:

rox_francis beamed:

"Love seeing Coloured women win. 🥰🥰🥰 Congratulations ladies!"

SweetPea wrote:

"Congrats to all the girlies."

EverythingWillBeGroovie advised others:

"Go to school guys and get good marks. Please!"

Velencia Marthinus beamed:

"Love this side of TikTok. I want more. Congrats to the real queens. 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Nkulu Essen said:

"Great to see everyone in some form of opportunity after graduation. Congratulations!"

And zubz questioned:

"Why ask about funding though?"

More Briefly News articles on graduations

Source: Briefly News