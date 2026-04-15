A TikTok video showed people how desperate the youth are to find jobs, as some gathered in the Gauteng area

The unemployment crisis in South Africa has been growing over decades, and a recent video captured just how serious the problem is

South Africans were mortified after watching a crowd of young people taking to the streets in an effort to get jobs

A TikTok video posted on social media left South Africans in disbelief over the youth unemployment problem. Many of the youth in South Africa are unemployed, and it has been a pain for decades.

A TikTok video showed unemployed young people marching to find jobs. Image: @mongezikoko / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip shared on 14 April 2026 left many people in disbelief over the number of young people in need of a job. The video sparked discussions regarding the desperation that unemployment breeds.

In a TikTok video, @mongezikoko posted that a large group of young people reportedly went marching from one factory to the next with their CVs in search of a job in Midrand. The video showed a large crowd of young people who were showing that they were ready for work in a country with a job shortage. Watch the video below:

South Africa stunned by groups of unemployed youth

Online users felt that the video of the unemployed people was heartbreaking. People were amazed to see how many were eager to work but could not in a country with a 43.7-46% unemployment rate for those between the ages of 15-34. Read the comments below:

TikTok users discussed unemployment in South Africa. Image: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels

Source: UGC

EazzyB said:

"Some of us have solutions, we actually want to start our companies, but unfortunately, we don't get enough support from the government."

jettyna wrote:

"Not everyone is meant to work for someone God has given us all talent, go for it and thank him."

thapelodonny1 remarked:

"I worked here for only two days, we got kicked out by elders in their 40s and 50s who were retrenched ... I was 20 at the time."

Normad@SA 🇿🇦 added:

"At this moment, being employed is such a great privilege in SA, despite the job title or position, as long as you wake up and go to a place called work, praying for all job seekers out there 🙏"

user5286668337826 was touched:

"This is really heartbreaking. This is so cruel for our kids who went to schools to cry like this, but God don't sleep, or forsaken for our youth God will provide for you, my dear children 🙏"

princedrew557 shared"

"It's painful, I am home with my degree, a wireman's license and 5 years of experience in energy, it's regret daily. I have no choice but to go for Uber now, I've tried, it's not working out."

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Source: Briefly News