A video of Julius Malema sharing a sweet kiss with his wife on a dock has gone viral

The clip was shared while Malema was at the East London Regional Court for pre-sentencing proceedings in his firearm case

South Africans are calling it a heartwarming moment, while some used the moment to bring up rumours of a split between the two

A clip of Julius Malema kissing his wife, Mantwa, while he was in the dock has gone viral. Image: @EFFSouthAfric/X

Source: Twitter

KUGOMPO CITY – A short video of Julius Malema sharing a kiss with his wife on a dock has caught attention online, with many South Africans calling it a sweet and loving moment.

In the clip, Malema is seen warmly greeting his wife while surrounded by people. The moment quickly spread on social media, where users focused less on politics and more on the couple’s relationship and display of affection.

Some people online said it was refreshing to see a softer side of the EFF leader, while others simply described it as a romantic moment that showed genuine love. However, a few users questioned the timing of the clip, with some suggesting it could be “performative” amid ongoing online rumours about the couple’s relationship, claims that have not been confirmed.

See video here:

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Why were they in court?

The video surfaced while Malema was at the East London Regional Court for pre-sentencing proceedings in his firearm discharge case, which continues to draw national attention.

Outside the court, supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) gathered in large numbers. Many had spent the night at Jan Smuts Stadium before heading to court early in the morning to await updates on the case.

Despite the seriousness of the court proceedings, the viral clip gave many social media users a lighter moment, with some saying it was a reminder that public figures also have personal and family lives beyond politics.

Social media weighs in

@_Bongekile_ said:

"Even Judas Scariot kissed Jesus."

@PG_RadiantGrowt said:

"Hawu, a man who dismisses his wife like she’s an insignificant person."

@FsTebza said:

"Musa still won't be convinced.. him/she will tell you this is acting."

@SpeardotCo said:

"I am not sure if Musa and her friends will still be okay after this."

@intrepidesigner said:

"What a thoughtful jail-send-off from the family."

Articles on Julius Malema's sentencing

EFF President Julius Malema was found guilty of five counts of breaching the Firearms Control Act by the East London Magistrate’s Court on 1 October 2025.

Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, will have to wait another day to find out whether they will be found guilty or not.

A social worker testifying at Julius Malema's trial said that he did not qualify to be sentenced to prison. She testified at his pre-sentencing appearance before the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on 23 January 2026.

EFF supporters gathered in their numbers outside the East London Magistrates Court to support their leader Julius Malema. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that the EFF said that the country will be ungovernable if the party’s president, Julius Malema, is sentenced to a prison term. This was after the Magistrates Court in KuGompo City found him guilty of discharging a firearm in the Eastern Cape in 2018. The EFF's Youth Command’s chairperson, Mahlatse Dlamini said on that the fight for economic freedom continues and said that the country will be rendered ungovernable.

Source: Briefly News