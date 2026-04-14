A video on TikTok shows the moment that a man who was in the UK was being accused of a serious crime

The Nigerian man was in trouble with British authorities, who spotted him suspecting he was using a fake identity document

The video of the Nigerian in the UK was reposted on social media following recent outrage over a Nigerian community in Mzansi

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South Africans have been up in arms following protests against Nigerians who elected a king. A recent video showed a man overseas who was accused of pretending to be a different nationality.

UK immigration officers found a man with a fake South African passport. Image: Edward Crawford

Source: UGC

The old video recently resurfaced on TikTok on 11 April 2026 amid controversy over Nigerian immigrants. Online users shared their thoughts on the interaction that authorities had with the man who was traveling within allegedly fake ID document.

In a video shared on TikTok by @the.rock8521l a man with a Nigerian accent was talking to British immigration officers who were questioning him over his passport. It turned out that the allegedly Nigerian national was travelling with a South African passport, which raised red flags for authorities. The matter escalated as the office questioned the man, who was not able to tell them his date of birth, which appears on the passport. The video amassed strong reactions despite being an old video. A Facebook post from 2023 shows the same officers on the same case rummaging through the man's belongings, where they found his passport. Watch the video below:

UK officers outshine Department of Home Affairs

Many people felt that the video of the man was a welcome sight amid the debate over illegal immigration in South Africa. Viewers shared their cheeky comments, applauding the authorities over South Africa's Home Affairs, which has been criticised over the country's porous borders. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed the man travelling with allegedly fake documents. Image: Jeff Vinluan / Pexels

Source: UGC

👑 said:

"Department of Home Affairs, South Africa, thank you very much for your incompetence 😭"

09054jj shared:

"Thank you, United Kingdom. Saze savelelwa."

CNOLL GENERALS joked:

"I also forgot my date of birth🤣"

KG MOODLEY was impressed:

"This sister did a good excellent job."

Ntombizzza remarked:

"Good job from South Africa."

Mimza said:

"Kodwa Home Affairs you are failing our country 🤞"

NYAMEMNANDI said:

"Can SA Home Affairs be investigated in each and every city? This is a disgrace 🤞🤞🤞."

Bonga Mbele was in awe:

"So this guy does not know his, birthday? How does that happen."

ℂ̼ℤ̼𝔸̼𝕂̼𝔼̼𝕃̼𝔼̼_🇿🇦 cheered for the officers:

"Job well done, since our South African government is failing us."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

Source: Briefly News