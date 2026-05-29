A woman shows a side of the Johannesburg CBD that caught her off guard

Research linked to urban spaces suggests that neater, well-managed city environments can shift how people feel day-to-day

The video also opened up wider Mzansi discussions, with people weighing in on what they’re seeing and what it means for local opportunities

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The woman shared footage of how the CBD looked in the early morning. Image: @sebespring

Source: TikTok

A South African woman shared a video of the Johannesburg CBD that she wasn't expecting to see. People weighed in on the surprising scenes.

TikTok user @sebespring posted the video on 28 May 2026 while driving through the Johannesburg CBD early in the morning. In the clip, she expressed disbelief at how clean, less chaotic, and uncluttered the area looked compared to what she was used to seeing, saying:

“No, I'm shocked, so town in the morning, around this time, usually is a mess...people everywhere. Guys, look, hai nina.”

She also admitted that she normally feels anxious driving through the CBD because of fears around crime and smash-and-grab incidents. While filming herself driving through the area, she explained that she would not usually feel comfortable taking out her phone there. Her caption read:

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“Joburg CBD. I could not believe how decluttered it was.”

Joburg CBD has had a reputation of being a cluttered town.

Source: Getty Images

Clean streets bring better vibes.

Research published in the National Library of Medicine shows that clean and well-kept cities can help people feel healthier and happier. The study explains that cleaner public spaces can lower stress, improve mental health, and make people feel safer and more comfortable in their surroundings.

The research also found that cleaner cities encourage people to walk around more and spend time outside, while reducing exposure to pollution, litter, and unhealthy living conditions. Experts said things like proper sanitation, organised streets, and safe public spaces all help improve people’s daily lives and overall health.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in while robots join the hustle

South Africans were left debating the future of local business and jobs after the cleanup. This is what Mzansi said:

Miss Toity2 said:

"Sometimes peace is better than money."

milky_lokos wrote:

"Shoutout to AmaZulu for pointing out a lot of things."

thematriarch03 commented:

"So after this, we need a plan, SouthAs. We need to find out how to get funded and open these businesses for ourselves and our people! We are just getting started!🙏🏾💫💯💥🇿🇦"

uNTOKOZO IMBONGI🔥🔥 added:

"Even the robots are now working."

More Briefly Stories on Johannesburg CBD

A viral video showing the still and clean atmosphere of the Johannesburg CBD left many South Africans stunned and debating the state of the city.

A law enforcement raid at the MTN Butchery in the Johannesburg CBD led to the arrest of undocumented workers and managers, sparking chaotic scenes as some employees reportedly hid on top of fridges during the operation.

A viral post showing graduation gowns being sold at a CBD spaza shop sparked outrage among South Africans, with many raising concerns about fake qualifications and immigration.

Source: Briefly News