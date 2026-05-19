A City of Johannesburg-led operation in the CBD resulted in the arrest of seven people at MTN Butchery for violating the immigration laws

Five undocumented foreign nationals were reportedly found working at the store, with some discovered hiding on top of fridges during the raid

Authorities say the crackdown forms part of an ongoing inner-city enforcement drive targeting various violations by businesses within the city

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Law enforcement officers raided the MTN butchery in the Johannesburg CBD. Image: @KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - The City of Johannesburg led a major law enforcement operation in the inner city on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, resulting in the arrest of the manager and HR manager of MTN Butchery in the CBD, along with five undocumented foreign nationals allegedly found working at the store.

The operation, part of an intensified campaign targeting illegal trading, bylaw violations, and unsafe structures, was conducted in Johannesburg’s CBD areas, including Small Street and Marble Towers. Officials say the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to restore order and improve service delivery in the inner city.

City moves in on the operation

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero, joined by Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) and city officials, spearheaded the high-impact operation following a similar intervention last week that saw the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) dismantling illegal stalls, shacks, and other unlawful structures.

Tensions flared at a butchery on Plein and Klein streets near the MTN taxi rank when law enforcement officers moved in on the premises. Some workers, believed to be undocumented migrants, were reportedly found hiding on top of refrigerators as officers conducted a search. They were later removed and detained.

According to officials, a total of seven people were arrested at MTN Butchery — five undocumented foreign nationals and two senior staff members, identified as the store’s manager and HR manager, who face charges related to allegedly harbouring undocumented individuals.

The alleged owner of the butchery was also taken in for questioning over compliance violations linked to the ongoing enforcement operation.

See a video posted by Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero here:

JPMD confirmed arrest of butchery manager

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed the arrests, saying the operation was conducted jointly with immigration officials from the Department of Home Affairs.

He added that the five foreign nationals were arrested at MTN Butchery, while the additional two suspects were linked to alleged harbouring offences.

Fihla also noted that six more individuals had been arrested earlier in a separate location during the same compliance blitz, bringing the total number of arrests to thirteen for the day’s operations.

Authorities say the enforcement drive will continue across the CBD, focusing not only on immigration compliance but also on broader bylaw enforcement, crime prevention, and urban safety measures.

Several businesses along Small Street remained closed during the operation as metro police maintained a visible presence in the area.

The raid uncovered undocumented immigrants working at the butchery. Image: @KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

City cracks down on CBD nightclub

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Summit Club in Hillbrow, a nightlife venue that reportedly attracts patrons from around the world, faced mounting scrutiny after it emerged that the establishment owes the City of Johannesburg R2.6 million in unpaid electricity bills and is allegedly in violation of several municipal regulations. Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero posted a video on 13 January 2026 showing city officials inspecting the property as part of ongoing enforcement operations.

Source: Briefly News