“They Eat Anything?”: Man Pulls Huge Cobra From Truck Tyre in Pretoria Leaving Mzansi Concerned
A man removed a large snouted cobra from inside a truck tyre in Pretoria on 18 May 2026, and the Instagram video he shared has left South Africans deeply unsettled. The clip, posted by wildlife handling page @zoologic.za on Instagram, shows just how close city residents can be to one of Africa’s most dangerous snakes without even knowing it.
ZooLogic found the snake lodged inside the tyre of a stationary truck somewhere in Pretoria. It was identified on camera as a snouted cobra, pointing out its defining features. The snake was successfully removed without incident.
One of Africa’s most dangerous snakes
The snouted cobra ranks among the most venomous snakes on the entire African continent. A single bite can deliver between 80 and 300 mg of venom, and just 35 mg is enough to be fatal. The venom is a devastating mix of neurotoxic and cytotoxic compounds, attacking both the nervous system and destroying tissue at the bite site. Without urgent medical care, a bite can cause respiratory failure and death.
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Polyvalent antivenom exists and works, but getting to a hospital fast makes all the difference. The snake is not naturally aggressive but will hold its ground firmly when cornered. It does not spit venom like some other local cobra species, but its bite is no less serious.
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In South Africa, the snouted cobra is found across Limpopo, North West, northern Gauteng, and northern KwaZulu-Natal. Pretoria sits firmly within that northern Gauteng range. Finding one in a vehicle tyre in a busy area is what caught people off guard.
Watch the video here:
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za