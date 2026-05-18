A South African woman left Spur diners completely stunned after getting down on two knees in front of her boyfriend on 17 May 2026. TikTok user Rose, who goes by @rouse8260, posted the video that has since divided women across Mzansi.

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The moment she went on her knees was captured by staff and diners. Images: Rose

Source: TikTok

The couple were on an outing at a Spur for what looked like a regular lunch date. Then Rose dropped to both knees in front of her man, and everyone around them grabbed their phones instantly. What looked like a proposal turned out to be something entirely different.

A watch, not a ring

When she finally unwrapped the gift, a watch was sitting inside the box. He looked genuinely caught off guard and sat quietly, seemingly lost for words after the reveal. The diners filming around them had clearly expected a ring.

The video spread quickly after Rose posted it on TikTok. Women across South Africa flooded the comments with strong opinions. Many were firm that getting down on their knees for any man is simply not something they would ever consider doing. The specific Spur location remains unconfirmed, but the reaction online has been nothing short of electric.

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Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the scene

Nhlakanipho commented:

“At least it’s not a ring. 😁 I was worried.”

Zwido Fhelangani wrote:

“May this kind of madness never locate me. 😅”

Mercy🌸 said:

“The sisterhood is disappointed. 😭”

@✨ Muele M ✨ asked:

“Why did the watch need an audience? 😭”

@𝑙𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑎💓 commented:

“Home girl knelt down and said, ‘would you please be the one to waste my time?’😭”

Source: Briefly News