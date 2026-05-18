“Sisterhood Is Disappointed”: SA Reacts After Woman Drops to Her Knees at Spur in TikTok Video
A South African woman left Spur diners completely stunned after getting down on two knees in front of her boyfriend on 17 May 2026. TikTok user Rose, who goes by @rouse8260, posted the video that has since divided women across Mzansi.
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The couple were on an outing at a Spur for what looked like a regular lunch date. Then Rose dropped to both knees in front of her man, and everyone around them grabbed their phones instantly. What looked like a proposal turned out to be something entirely different.
A watch, not a ring
When she finally unwrapped the gift, a watch was sitting inside the box. He looked genuinely caught off guard and sat quietly, seemingly lost for words after the reveal. The diners filming around them had clearly expected a ring.
The video spread quickly after Rose posted it on TikTok. Women across South Africa flooded the comments with strong opinions. Many were firm that getting down on their knees for any man is simply not something they would ever consider doing. The specific Spur location remains unconfirmed, but the reaction online has been nothing short of electric.
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Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the scene
Nhlakanipho commented:
“At least it’s not a ring. 😁 I was worried.”
Zwido Fhelangani wrote:
“May this kind of madness never locate me. 😅”
Mercy🌸 said:
“The sisterhood is disappointed. 😭”
@✨ Muele M ✨ asked:
“Why did the watch need an audience? 😭”
@𝑙𝑒𝑞𝑢𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑟𝑎💓 commented:
“Home girl knelt down and said, ‘would you please be the one to waste my time?’😭”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za