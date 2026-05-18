Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the Ebola outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda could spread further across Africa if urgent action is not taken

The World Health Organisation said the outbreak has already caused dozens of deaths, with cases now confirmed in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ramaphosa urged African countries to strengthen border checks, surveillance and cooperation to stop the deadly virus from spreading further

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President Ramaphosa raises concern after the WHO confirmed an outbreak of Ebola. Images: Rodger Bosch and NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed concern over the growing Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, warning that the virus could spread further across the region if urgent action is not taken.

This, after the health ministry in Uganda confirmed on 15 May 2026 that 80 people had died and 246 suspected cases had been reported in the eastern Ituri province.

As the African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Ramaphosa praised the governments of the DRC and Uganda for acting quickly after cases of the deadly virus were confirmed.

Ramaphosa calls for the containment of the outbreak

In a statement released in his role, he said early detection, fast reporting and strong action were important to stop the disease before it became a wider regional crisis.

Ramaphosa also showed support for frontline healthcare workers and communities affected by the outbreak. He commended neighbouring countries for stepping up border surveillance and emergency preparedness measures.

The president further praised the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation for helping coordinate the continental response to the outbreak.

Ramaphosa warned that Ebola does not respect borders, especially in regions with high movement of people and ongoing humanitarian challenges. He urged countries at risk to strengthen cross-border cooperation, improve surveillance and share information quickly to prevent further spread.

WHO declares Ebola a global emergency

According to the WHO, the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC has already seen around 246 suspected cases and 80 reported deaths. The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, which currently has no approved vaccine or treatment.

Health officials said there are eight laboratory-confirmed cases so far, with infections reported in areas including Bunia and nearby mining towns in Ituri province. One confirmed case was also detected in Kinshasa after a patient travelled from the affected region.

The virus has now spread beyond the DRC, with two confirmed cases reported in neighbouring Uganda. Ugandan authorities confirmed that a 59-year-old man who died tested positive for Ebola.

Ebola symptoms include fever, headaches, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, bleeding.

See the post from the BBC about the outbreak:

Ebola outbreak in Uganda

In related news, Uganda's health ministry announced the country's first fatality from the highly contagious Ebola virus since 2019, declaring an outbreak in the central district of Mubende in September 2022. The World Health Organisation said a 24-year-old man in Mubende had tested positive for "the relatively rare Sudan strain" of the virus. Eight other suspected patients were undergoing treatment.

Health professionals wearing protective gear after the Ebola outbreak. Image: Badru Katumba

Source: Getty Images

Ebola deaths in Uganda rose to 68

Previously, Briefly News reported that 63 confirmed and probable cases were reported in the Ebola outbreak in Uganda, including 29 deaths. Ten health workers had been infected, and four had died. Four people had recovered and were receiving follow-up care. The WHO said the vaccines used to curb recent outbreaks in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were not effective against the type of Ebola virus circulating in Uganda.

Source: Briefly News