The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed that 18 people have died as a result of the severe weather

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of weather-related deaths at 11, with flooding, thunderstorms, and strong winds causing widespread damage

Gift of the Givers says its relief operations will continue over the coming weeks, with teams on the ground helping families who still have no electricity or water

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A person holding up an umbrella during a downpour. Images: Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The toll from weeks of extreme weather across South Africa has climbed to 18 deaths, with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirming the figure on 17 May 2026.

The severe conditions, which began on 4 May 2026, brought heavy rain, flooding, thunderstorms, and damaging winds to several provinces, tearing apart homes, destroying roads, and cutting off communities from essential services.

A national disaster was declared across six provinces as the situation worsened, and disaster management teams have been working around the clock to reach those in need.

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Western Cape hardest hit

Cogta spokesperson Pearl Maseko-Binqose confirmed that the Western Cape bore the brunt of the storm, accounting for 11 of the 18 deaths recorded nationally. Disaster management teams and relief organisations remain deployed across the province, working alongside provincial and local authorities to restore services and keep residents safe.

Maseko-Binqose said the government was committed to continuing its support until affected communities were back on their feet.

The damage in the Western Cape has caused bridges and access roads to collapse in some areas, leaving families completely cut off. Gift of the Givers and the Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management have been airlifting emergency aid to around 600 families stranded in Wupperthal and Clanwilliam after roads and bridges became impassable.

The South African Weather Service issued multiple warnings during the period, including an Orange Level 8 warning for heavy rain in the Western Cape, flagging serious risks of road flooding, mudslides, and danger to life near fast-flowing rivers.

Relief efforts continuing

Gift of the Givers said its teams would stay on the ground for the next few weeks to make sure no community was left without help. The organisation said it would keep providing hot meals and other basic necessities to families who still had no electricity or water, and would continue assisting people as they returned home to assess what could be saved from the damage.

Schools in parts of the Western Cape were also closed during the week as conditions made it unsafe for learners and teachers to travel. Several schools in the Eden and Central Karoo Education District remained shut due to access issues caused by last week's storm, while circuits in areas including Worcester, Ceres, Rawsonville, Tulbagh, and the Hex River Valley were also affected.

Residents in still-affected areas are being urged to stay away from rivers and low-lying bridges, avoid unnecessary travel and keep a close eye on updates from official channels as further warnings remain in place.

Storm clouds. Images: Mike Hollingshead/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on the severe weather in SA

A video from Worcester went viral after it captured powerful winds tearing a shack apart completely during the storm. The weather left furniture and belongings exposed, and South Africans watching were heartbroken.

A Cape Town storm ripped the roof off a building, giving people a real sense of just how powerful the winds were during the worst of the weather.

NSRI teams carried out urgent rescue operations during the flooding in the Western Cape, pulling families to safety under extremely dangerous conditions.

Source: Briefly News