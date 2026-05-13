Cape Town Storm Lifts Roof off Building in TikTok Video of Strong Wind
- A TikTok video captured the moment that a storm hit an area in Cape Town and caused immense damage
- The scene captured on camera became a problem hit on TikTok as online users were stunned by the strength of the wind
- The viral video captured the intense scene showing just how dangerous the terrible weather was in Cape Town
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A TikTok video showed people a close look at how terrible the storm was in the Western Cape. The storms in Cape Town caused immense damage that took some people's lives.
South Africans were floored after seeing the unbelievable strength of the storm. The footage posted on 11 May 2026 received lots of attention as it demonstrated the gravity of the storms.
In a video on TikTok by @newsnexussa police were on the scene when a roof was badly damaged in a dramatic way. A gust of wind lifted the roof of the building in one piece, and it landed some distance away. Some police officers around were spotted rushing around the scene as they watched the roof flying off. The building was reportedly in Heideveld, Cape Town. Watch the video below:
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SA amazed by damage to building
Mzansi TikTok viewers commented on the video, speculating about how the wind was able to remove the roof. Many shared their thought on the damage caught on camera. Read the comments below:
Comedy-24/7 was amazed by the damage:
"😳 As an architect, I'm not taking any project in Cape Town."
Abby was concerned:
"Father God please be with our people in Western and Eastern Cape with these heavy storms🙌"
Lolo pointed the finger at building regulations:
"Before this NHBRC thing, buildings and houses used to be strong."
Comedy-24/7 said:
"😳 As an architect, I'm not taking any project in Cape Town."
Starpromos was floored by the damage:
"That roof was never a part of the building 😂"
Thabang Shwabada blamed the builder :
"The contractor must answer because the roof was not anchored."
tamirateliyas24 exclaimed:
"Holy God he know what's happening. God hide me for anything of trouble amen 🙏"
Kb Kingsley was floored:
"This Cameraman is the Best in capturing this storm incident in Eastern Cape 😢😢"
user37314288504833 was mortified by the storm:
"This is scary! 😳"
Sgaqagaqa joked:
"And the police are just standing there 😔"
kabza the small 😇😘 said:
"Iyhooooo neee? I Believe I Can Fly 🪰 I believe I can touch the Sky😆😅"
TIME VALUE CONSTRUCTION added:
"Poor workmanship. Engineer, Building contractor and the carpenter must answer."
Other Briefly News stories about storms
- A woman showed people the insane damage that happened to her home after she woke up to find her roof missing.
- Online users were amazed by a video of an entire neighbourhood with the ruined houses after a terrible storm
- People were floored by the damage that a woman showed after a storm ripped through her apartment after a night of heavy rain.
- South Africans were stunned by footage showing the terrible damage that took place after a heavy storm.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za