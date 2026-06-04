A local entrepreneur emerged in a TikTok video after shops were shut down following anti-foreigner protests in South Africa

One hardworking man in the Vaal area joined the South African-owned informal businesses space after seeing the gap left by foreign nationals

South Africans applauded and expressed their staunch support for local economic and community-driven empowerment

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A man opens a business after foreigners' businesses shut down. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A man turned into a trader in the Vaal area by occupying trading spaces allegedly formerly held by undocumented foreign nationals. Many informal vendors who were reportedly in South Africa illegally left a gap that community members are now taking advantage of.

A TikTok video from NewsNexusOfficial shared on 3 June 2026 highlighted the proactive nature of a vendor who established his presence by taking to the Vaal streets selling onions and oranges. The coverage suggests that this shift is part of a broader effort to revitalise the local economy and promote self-sufficiency following protests against illegal immigrants. The vendor used a simple truck set up on the side of the road to sell the fresh produce. Watch the video below:

South Africa supports local business

Online users were supportive, expressing approval of the initiative, viewing it as a long-awaited win for local entrepreneurship. Many encouraged others to buy from South African traders, saying locals should circulate money among themselves using the informal sector. Some questioned whether foreign nationals stopped locals from opening their own ventures when they were open. Read online users' comments below:

South Africans urged communities to support each other. Image: Hashtag Melvin

Source: UGC

Liphumelele was impressed by the man's business:

"Ndiyayithanda ke le into, the informal sector belongs to the locals🤝"

RealThiza referenced Malema's criticism:

"Malema asked if out of the 300 Ghanaians left, how many South Africans got employed. Here's our answer, Mr Malema, this is what we are trying to achieve. Big up and I wish you all success to whoever gets a chance to enter the market❤️"

Andries Swanepoel was chuffed by the video:

Proud of you, everyone must support a local trader/"

pcj Boebie 2.0 hoped the traders would be of the best calibre:

"They must follow the law and obtain trade permits at the local municipality."

mossgomez653 wanted to see more South African businesses:

"Put the South African flag🇿🇦. We are supporting our own people ✌"

🎀 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒶𝐿𝒾𝑒𝒻 🎀 added:

"Yesss lets keep the money between South Africans. Please support each other💜"

Sophy shared:

"Vaal residents and visitors. May you please support him 🙏"

Lloyd was impressed:

"Now we're getting somewhere. Guys now that shops are coming back to you, don’t be snakes and start increasing prices hle😭"

Sylvia Modiba argued:

"But no one was stopping him to sell mos,your problem ke unnecessary competition."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners and SA

South Africans shared their thoughts on a young man who shared his plan to replace immigrant stores with his own business.

People were impressed by SAPS when they handled a sensitive situation involving a foreign man who was in tears.

A man shared a video showing people that many shops owned by foreign nationals were still operating downtown despite protests.

Source: Briefly News