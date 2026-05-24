A video on TikTok captured the moment that an alleged foreigner came home to find that he was the victim of a terrible break-in

The emotional victim became viral as people shared their thoughts on the potential discrimination he may be facing amid anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa

South Africans were impressed by how SAPS officers handled a sensitive situation with the distressed man

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SAPS comforted a man crying after coming home to his belongings outside. Image: @mrflesher_.

Source: TikTok

A video shared on 22 May 2026 showed a distraught man who came home to a mess. South African police were on the scene, which may have been a result of xenophobia. South Africans shared varying perspectives on the incident that left a grown man in tears.

In a video on TikTok by @mrflesher_ a man thought to be a foreigner came home and found that his house was allegedly ransacked. All of his furniture, from his couch to his dinner table set, was outside his residence. A South African police officer did her best to come for him, assuring him that they were looking into the issue. She soothed him as he wailed, but she maintained her composure alongside her colleague. Despite the words of comfort to the man who could not keep it together is he wield following the heartbreaking find. Watch the video below:

SAPS officers impress the public

Even in the chaos, many people admitted that the man had great taste in furniture. Online users also discussed the SAPS officer who was patient with the emotional man. Read the comments about the upseeing scene below:

South Africa was rife with protests against foreigners in the country. Image: Eric Yeich / Pexels

Source: UGC

Lady Vee was moved by the emotional man:

"Askies yoh its sad the crying part sorry baba."

zooka applauded the SAPS officers:

"Now that's a professional police officer."

qhash74 also felt the police were amazing:

"We are proud of our SA police sisters, showing humanity to the guy, l love women😊,o ur mothers."

jamilarahima281 was also impressed:

"Sweetest professional police I have ever seen in South Africa, big up guys."

luckiebel luckiest shitabels remarked:

"Be strong, brother, after every tunnel is light. God is busy preparing for all of those suffering now."

Surprise Tshishonga also felt strongly about the video:

"It’s sad what we are doing to each other as ppl irrespective of where we come from."

Lykagift | EntrepreWellness added to the outrage:

"There is absolutely no reason to treat people this way. It’s ungodly yoh."

01charmy felt sorry for the man:

"Hayi no , this is unacceptable. No one deserves to be treated like this."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

Source: Briefly News