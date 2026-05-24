SAPS Officers Comforting Weeping Foreigner in TikTok Video Highlights Humanity
- A video on TikTok captured the moment that an alleged foreigner came home to find that he was the victim of a terrible break-in
- The emotional victim became viral as people shared their thoughts on the potential discrimination he may be facing amid anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa
- South Africans were impressed by how SAPS officers handled a sensitive situation with the distressed man
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A video shared on 22 May 2026 showed a distraught man who came home to a mess. South African police were on the scene, which may have been a result of xenophobia. South Africans shared varying perspectives on the incident that left a grown man in tears.
In a video on TikTok by @mrflesher_ a man thought to be a foreigner came home and found that his house was allegedly ransacked. All of his furniture, from his couch to his dinner table set, was outside his residence. A South African police officer did her best to come for him, assuring him that they were looking into the issue. She soothed him as he wailed, but she maintained her composure alongside her colleague. Despite the words of comfort to the man who could not keep it together is he wield following the heartbreaking find. Watch the video below:
SAPS officers impress the public
Even in the chaos, many people admitted that the man had great taste in furniture. Online users also discussed the SAPS officer who was patient with the emotional man. Read the comments about the upseeing scene below:
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Lady Vee was moved by the emotional man:
"Askies yoh its sad the crying part sorry baba."
zooka applauded the SAPS officers:
"Now that's a professional police officer."
qhash74 also felt the police were amazing:
"We are proud of our SA police sisters, showing humanity to the guy, l love women😊,o ur mothers."
jamilarahima281 was also impressed:
"Sweetest professional police I have ever seen in South Africa, big up guys."
luckiebel luckiest shitabels remarked:
"Be strong, brother, after every tunnel is light. God is busy preparing for all of those suffering now."
Surprise Tshishonga also felt strongly about the video:
"It’s sad what we are doing to each other as ppl irrespective of where we come from."
Lykagift | EntrepreWellness added to the outrage:
"There is absolutely no reason to treat people this way. It’s ungodly yoh."
01charmy felt sorry for the man:
"Hayi no , this is unacceptable. No one deserves to be treated like this."
Other Briefly News stories about SAPS
- The moment protesters in South Africa tried to access a locked store, and SAPS officers tried to get control of the chaos.
- A video of SAPS chasing a man running away on foot while they were in a squad car went viral and inspired many jokes.
- People were amused by a woman who challenged her SAPS husband to a foot chase in a TikTok video that impressed South Africa.
- Online users were in stitches over an SAPS officer who ran away after seeing someone coming his way with a shovel.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za