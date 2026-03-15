A TikTok video managed to capture the moment when South African police were on the job

People were fascinated to see SAPS on duty and in the pursuit of someone

South Africans shared their reactions to seeing South African police actually getting some work done

A video on TikTok captured South African police hard at work. A clip showed that some officers were serving and protecting at any moment that was caught on camera.

A man tried to escape from SAPS. Image: Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

The video of SAPS at work posted on 20 February 2026 was a viral hit. Online users were stunned by the random video of South African police actually doing their jobs.

A video on TikTok by @spellboundmagic showed a man running on foot. Not long after, police officers in a squad car were seemingly in pursuit of the man in a squad car. Watch the video of SAPS trying to catch the man below.

South Africa amazed by SAPS at work

Online users were stunned to see a video of South African police doing their jobs. People cracked jokes about the man who was trying to run away, with most divided on whether or not he was guilty or innocent. Others' surprise at SAPS working was a testament to people's lack of faith in the police. SAPS are notorious for corruption and questionable performance at work. Briefly News reported SAPS officers who were not able to execute a march for an official event. Police officers are often lauded for their friendliness but not their skill at law enforcement. Read online users' comments below:

People guessed whether the man was going to be arrested. Image: Tuma Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

Siyabonga Gama was in awe:

"Ha kanti amaphoyisa asebenza ngempela😂😂(the police really work)."

gabhadiya003 was amused that the chase was caught on video:

"🤣Camera man, you saw him lose one shoe but chose to give us only this,🤣🤣🤣you are fired."

kayg27nw remarked:

'This guy shud come to us legends.. during this time you don't run straight in the street...you jump people's fences... period."

Urdy was thoroughly amused by the video:

"I know what I'm about to say is totally wrong....especially after seeing this video ...but I love my country 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🤣"

MITALY501 exclaimed:

"Bathi usagijima namanje😫(Legend has ithat he is still running )"

Epic Rides maintained that the man was innocent until proven otherwise:

"I wonder what he did, because he looks innocent to me 😁"

thato_m.6 felt the man was no criminal:

"His run looks innocent, man, what did he do😭😭or is he tired?"

Mkantampowa imagined the man was easy to catch:

"Why is he running straight forward. I bet on my TikTok account he was caught 🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

A police officer in Johannesburg had to spring into action chasing a man, but he had an embarrassing tumble instead.

SAPS members went viral after they did their best to march in unison at an official ceremony with a VIP in attendance.

Online users were amused by a video of an SAPS officer running away from a man with a shovel.

People were fascinated by the TikTok of an SAPS officer when he was on duty.

Source: Briefly News