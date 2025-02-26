“Feels Illegal to Watch”: SA Questions Young SAPS Cop Sharing Viral On-Duty Vlog

A young South African Police Service official took to his TikTok account to show people what it was like being a cop

The mini vlog showed the officer involved in raids, arrests and fun times with his colleagues in blue

Many members of the online community enjoyed the video, while some app users wondered if the man would get in trouble for his post

A young SAPS cop intrigued and concerned the public when he showed a day in his life. Images: @dali.yawa / Instagram, Gallo Images / Getty Images

While people know it is a South African Police Service officer's duty to protect and serve residents of the Republic of South Africa, people don't often see what they do to uphold this oath.

A SAPS cop gave social media users a glimpse into his life as a man in blue.

SAPS cop vlogs his day

Using the handle @dali.yawa, a young law enforcement official took to his TikTok account yesterday to share with curious app users what one of his days looked like. The cop showed raids and arrests and even what he had to fill his stomach.

The TikTokker, who hails from Pretoria, also showed the fun times he experienced with his colleagues, a way of letting people know that cops are humans, too.

Take a look at snippets of @dali.yawa's day in the viral TikTok video below:

This is not the first time @dali.yawa shared a day in his life as a cop. In January, he posted a similar vlog and surprised people with how productive SAPS officers appeared to be.

Mzansi shows their concern

While the cop's vlog was entertaining for a few local members of the online community, many others wondered if it was appropriate for the young man to capture the moments he spent during the day as a member of the force.

A few internet users were concerned after a SAPS cop shared his daily vlog. Image: Vadym Pastukh

@sima_mtsatse wrote in the comments:

"This is nice. I just hope you don't get into trouble because of it. Vlogging while dealing with criminals."

A curious @lesedi_pearl wondered:

"Is this even legal?"

@vincemonak jokingly asked the SAPS cop:

"Is this a pilot run for the new body cameras?"

A stunned @princessmazibuko8 stated:

"Lord, our police create content while dealing with criminals."

@sfiso_juniorr shared with the public:

"This feels illegal to watch."

@whoisit__02 said to the online community:

"They should introduce on-duty cameras to police forces to prevent unwanted incidents and crimes."

Surprised, @sfiso_juniorr added in the post's comment section:

"So you guys actually work when you take content videos?"

@bloombuilding laughed when they read the messages of concern from social media users worried about the cop's video. They wrote under the post:

"Don't you guys think he first asked if it was allowed or not? Because he is a cop, he knows what is wrong and right. Even his peers were not worried."

