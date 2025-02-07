“He Made Eye Contact”: Gauteng Woman Crushes on SAPS Cop in Video

A young woman from Eden Park in Gauteng got butterflies in her stomach when she saw a South African police officer

The man in uniform became the star of the woman's TikTok video, in which she claimed they made eye contact

Many social media users, mostly women, also gushed over the SAPS cop in the viral post's comment section

A woman swooned over a SAPS police officer. Images: @hood.nkosazana

Source: Instagram

For some people, the phrase "love at first sight" isn't just a saying but a reality that takes hold in an instant. Such was the case for one woman who couldn't contain her admiration as she gushed over a local police officer.

Cop captures woman's heart

Using the handle @mpumelelolelow, a young woman named Mpumelelo Madi took to her TikTok account to share a short video of a South African Police Service (SAPS) cop in Eden Park, Gauteng, who took her breath away.

Watch Mpumelelo's TikTok video below:

SA reacts to woman's crush on cop

A few people joked that they knew the man, while others laughed and also shared their interest in the uniformed internet stranger.

A few social media users also swooned over the Mzansi cop. Image: PIKSEL

Source: Getty Images

@missmo_27 excitedly stated:

"That time, he couldn't help but make eye contact."

Mpumelelo replied to the TikTokker:

"I could feel my kidneys switching positions when he made eye contact."

@ceeketso2001 told the young woman:

"You guys will look good together."

@lady_thals5 asked with humour:

"If you take him, who are we supposed to date at work?"

After seeing the cop in the video, @nothandoluhmkhize said:

"I don't blame you, girl."

@kefi_n1 laughed and shared with Mpumelelo:

"I hope you found him already because if not, I'm ready to help you."

@tashcurls added in the comments:

"Are you sure you have the heart to date a cop? Eish, but I don't blame you, my sister. He is really hot! Plus, the uniform makes it even worse!"

