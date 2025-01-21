“Kanti You Guys Actually Work?”: SAPS Officer Impresses SA With Vlog
- A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer took to his TikTok account to share a vlog of his day
- The young government employee's day consisted of having lunch with his colleagues and making arrests
- Many social media users were surprised to see how productive the man's day was and shared their comments
Many members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) face criticism because of allegations of misconduct or inefficiency in their work. However, a SAPS officer recently shared a video that garnered admiration from locals.
A day in the life of a SAPS cop
Social media user and cop @mpumilekaba_ took to his TikTok account to share a mini vlog of his day as a law enforcement officer.
From having lunch with his colleagues to making arrests, the young man had hundreds of thousands of TikTokkers viewing the clip he posted.
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
Cop's video intrigues SA
Thousands of local social media users hurried to the comment section with intrigue, while others were surprised to see how productive members of the police force were.
@__.snee asked the officer:
"Kanti, you guys actually work?"
@ayanda_makhumalo suggested to the cop:
"Please get a body camera. I’m here for this! I’d throw away my TV because what do you mean?"
An impressed @happi_lebo commented:
"The coolest vlog I’ve seen this year."
While referring to a popular internet personality, @yondig wrote with a laugh:
"Namapolisa are vlogging? I blame Grace Mondlana."
@lungelonembula, who enjoyed the video, added in the comment section:
"Okay, I’m sold. We need a Metro Police TV show."
@sinolwethudobela humorously shared with app users:
"I thought all they did was certify papers."
