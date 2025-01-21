Global site navigation

“Kanti You Guys Actually Work?”: SAPS Officer Impresses SA With Vlog
People

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer took to his TikTok account to share a vlog of his day
  • The young government employee's day consisted of having lunch with his colleagues and making arrests
  • Many social media users were surprised to see how productive the man's day was and shared their comments

A SAPS officer shared a vlog.
A SAPS officer shared how he spent his day, impressing Mzansi. Images: @dali.yawa
Source: Instagram

Many members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) face criticism because of allegations of misconduct or inefficiency in their work. However, a SAPS officer recently shared a video that garnered admiration from locals.

A day in the life of a SAPS cop

Social media user and cop @mpumilekaba_ took to his TikTok account to share a mini vlog of his day as a law enforcement officer.

South African Police Service members at King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu's funeral service.
South African Police Service members have a duty to protect and serve. Image: Gallo Image
Source: Getty Images

From having lunch with his colleagues to making arrests, the young man had hundreds of thousands of TikTokkers viewing the clip he posted.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Cop's video intrigues SA

Thousands of local social media users hurried to the comment section with intrigue, while others were surprised to see how productive members of the police force were.

@__.snee asked the officer:

"Kanti, you guys actually work?"

@ayanda_makhumalo suggested to the cop:

"Please get a body camera. I’m here for this! I’d throw away my TV because what do you mean?"

An impressed @happi_lebo commented:

"The coolest vlog I’ve seen this year."

While referring to a popular internet personality, @yondig wrote with a laugh:

"Namapolisa are vlogging? I blame Grace Mondlana."

@lungelonembula, who enjoyed the video, added in the comment section:

"Okay, I’m sold. We need a Metro Police TV show."

@sinolwethudobela humorously shared with app users:

"I thought all they did was certify papers."

