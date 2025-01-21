“Kanti You Guys Actually Work?”: SAPS Officer Impresses SA With Vlog

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer took to his TikTok account to share a vlog of his day

The young government employee's day consisted of having lunch with his colleagues and making arrests

Many social media users were surprised to see how productive the man's day was and shared their comments

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

A SAPS officer shared how he spent his day, impressing Mzansi. Images: @dali.yawa

Source: Instagram

Many members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) face criticism because of allegations of misconduct or inefficiency in their work. However, a SAPS officer recently shared a video that garnered admiration from locals.

A day in the life of a SAPS cop

Social media user and cop @mpumilekaba_ took to his TikTok account to share a mini vlog of his day as a law enforcement officer.

South African Police Service members have a duty to protect and serve. Image: Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

From having lunch with his colleagues to making arrests, the young man had hundreds of thousands of TikTokkers viewing the clip he posted.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Cop's video intrigues SA

Thousands of local social media users hurried to the comment section with intrigue, while others were surprised to see how productive members of the police force were.

@__.snee asked the officer:

"Kanti, you guys actually work?"

@ayanda_makhumalo suggested to the cop:

"Please get a body camera. I’m here for this! I’d throw away my TV because what do you mean?"

An impressed @happi_lebo commented:

"The coolest vlog I’ve seen this year."

While referring to a popular internet personality, @yondig wrote with a laugh:

"Namapolisa are vlogging? I blame Grace Mondlana."

@lungelonembula, who enjoyed the video, added in the comment section:

"Okay, I’m sold. We need a Metro Police TV show."

@sinolwethudobela humorously shared with app users:

"I thought all they did was certify papers."

3 other Briefly News stories about SAPS

A Mzansi cop, Devan Cox, got a disciplinary hearing after his hot selfie went viral. SAPS disapproved of the attention the young man received.

The South African Police Service put a smile on one boy's face after an unpleasant Christmas Day experience with Santa Claus.

A video of teenagers joyriding in an official police vehicle made rounds on the internet. SAPS condemned the behaviour of the members of the public.

Source: Briefly News