A video of members of the public jumping off and on a South African Police Service vehicle went viral

The video was taken in Ipelegeng in the North West, and the police condemned the members of the public's conduct

Netizens defended the police, and some applauded them for not escalating the incident

Mzansi was disappointed in teenagers who rode atop a cop van. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Ivan Pantic

IPELEGENG, NORTH WEST — The South African Police Service in the North West slammed members of the public for climbing on top of a police van on 25 December 2024. South Africans expressed mixed feelings.

What happened?

According to the police, a police van was routinely patrolling the area. As they drove past a tavern, teenagers jumped on and off the vehicle. Nobody was injured, and the car did not incur any damage. A similar incident happened in March this year. A video of the incident, where teenagers thronged a police van, went viral.

What do the police say about the incident?

The province's acting commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, said actions such as the one in the video could lead to criminal charges, including hindering the police in their duties or malicious damage to property.

Netizens weigh in

South Africans discussing the video on Facebook had various views to share.

Mamsa Babuang Tladi said:

"The Ipelegeng police are very useless. I called for my brother on the 20th of December because he was fighting with our mom. I was all the way in Soeweto, and my mom was in Schwizer Reneke. I gave them directions, and they never pitched."

Dan Motaung Dan said;

"Your members showed maturity in handling the little brats by not escalating the situation any further."

Tiyiselani Winston Baloyi said:

"They should have arrested a few and charged them. People are honestly very disrespectful to our SAPS member,s including vehicles."

Richard Smeda said:

"Arrest them immediately and then press your charges."

Tsheption Makoloi said:

"People no longer respect police officers anymore."

