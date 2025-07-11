Senzo Mchunu Faces Public Protector Probe Over Police Interference Claims

The Public Protector has launched a formal investigation into Police Minister Senzo Mchunu amid allegations levelled by General Mkwanazi

This comes after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) called for an investigation into the conduct of Senzo Mchunu

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claims that Mchunu allowed interference in police work and procurement processes

The Public Protector has joined the growing list of institutions probing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. This adds another layer to the storm involving alleged interference in SAPS operations, misleading Parliament, and links to a controversial tender.

Public Protector investigates Senzo Mchunu over serious allegations of political interference in police affairs and a questionable SAPS contract. Image: KamoMohlabeng/X

Source: Twitter

ATM lodges complaint

The probe follows a formal complaint lodged by Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), in Parliament. The allegations stem from explosive claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of allowing external interference in police operations.

Key areas of the investigation include whether Mchunu misled Parliament about his relationship with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, and whether he improperly allowed Mogotsi and another businessman, Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala, to influence police activities.

The Public Protector is also investigating Mchunu’s alleged role in disbanding a unit investigating political killings and claims that he may have delayed or derailed certain cases to shield politically connected individuals. A controversial R360 million SAPS contract awarded to Matlala in 2024 is also under investigation.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens shared their opinions regarding the latest development in the Mchunu saga.

@_AfricanSoil said:

"Please don't waste your time with this office. It's dysfunctional and was deliberately weakened by politicians as everyone knows. Your complaint is not safe; it will get leaked to a 3rd party. They did that with our complaint against the HAWKS misconduct in 2022."

@Aya_Muzi said:

"Brilliant, that’s what we can atleast trust there’ll be action."

@PulseOnX said:

"Mchunu will be protected in this case. The silence from political parties and members is very loud."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:

"Pressure on all fronts…they should never find a hole to hide or keep passing the hot potato."

@StephenX5 said:

"The same PP that declined the other investigation? Good luck with this useless one."

@EmmjayDblessed said:

"You're diving or asking the Public Protector to dive into the Den of the highest criminal World in the country, if I may understand you. Such a task is very dangerous to undertake by anyhow person, my brother."

African Transformation Movement (ATM) called for an investigation into the conduct of Senzo Mchunu. Image: ATMovement_SA/X

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

ATM approaches Public Protector to investigate Senzo Mchunu

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has approached the Public Protector. The political party requested that the Public Protector investigate the Police Minister.

The party argued that Mchunu breached the Constitution, misled Parliament and compromised the rule of law for private and political gain.

