Senzo Mchunu Faces Public Protector Probe Over Police Interference Claims
- The Public Protector has launched a formal investigation into Police Minister Senzo Mchunu amid allegations levelled by General Mkwanazi
- This comes after the African Transformation Movement (ATM) called for an investigation into the conduct of Senzo Mchunu
- Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claims that Mchunu allowed interference in police work and procurement processes
The Public Protector has joined the growing list of institutions probing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. This adds another layer to the storm involving alleged interference in SAPS operations, misleading Parliament, and links to a controversial tender.
ATM lodges complaint
The probe follows a formal complaint lodged by Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), in Parliament. The allegations stem from explosive claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of allowing external interference in police operations.
Key areas of the investigation include whether Mchunu misled Parliament about his relationship with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, and whether he improperly allowed Mogotsi and another businessman, Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala, to influence police activities.
The Public Protector is also investigating Mchunu’s alleged role in disbanding a unit investigating political killings and claims that he may have delayed or derailed certain cases to shield politically connected individuals. A controversial R360 million SAPS contract awarded to Matlala in 2024 is also under investigation.
South Africans weigh in
Netizens shared their opinions regarding the latest development in the Mchunu saga.
@_AfricanSoil said:
"Please don't waste your time with this office. It's dysfunctional and was deliberately weakened by politicians as everyone knows. Your complaint is not safe; it will get leaked to a 3rd party. They did that with our complaint against the HAWKS misconduct in 2022."
@Aya_Muzi said:
"Brilliant, that’s what we can atleast trust there’ll be action."
@PulseOnX said:
"Mchunu will be protected in this case. The silence from political parties and members is very loud."
@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:
"Pressure on all fronts…they should never find a hole to hide or keep passing the hot potato."
@StephenX5 said:
"The same PP that declined the other investigation? Good luck with this useless one."
@EmmjayDblessed said:
"You're diving or asking the Public Protector to dive into the Den of the highest criminal World in the country, if I may understand you. Such a task is very dangerous to undertake by anyhow person, my brother."
What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations
- Sibiya and Mchunu responded to the allegations Mkhwanazi made, and both denied being involved in criminal activities.
- Political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, called for action against Mchunu.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa responded and said that Mkhwanazi's briefing may cause confusion.
- South Africans roasted political activist Mary De Haas for accusing Mkhwanazi of acting on someone else's order.
- African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula defended the uniform Mkhwanzi wore during the press briefing.
- Mchunu is under growing pressure as both the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Democratic Alliance (DA) move to lay criminal charges against him.
ATM approaches Public Protector to investigate Senzo Mchunu
Earlier, Briefly News reported that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has approached the Public Protector. The political party requested that the Public Protector investigate the Police Minister.
The party argued that Mchunu breached the Constitution, misled Parliament and compromised the rule of law for private and political gain.
