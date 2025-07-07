The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, commented on the Political Killings Task Team

He spoke in a press conference a day after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi exposed an alleged drug syndicate which the team was probing

Mbalula also defended Mkhwanazi against allegations that he unlawfully wore a military uniform during the briefing

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Fikile Mbalula commented on the uniform Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wore recently. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, defended the uniform KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wore during the press conference in which he accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of politically interfering with police operations.

What did Mbalula say?

Mbalula spoke at a press briefing the ANC held at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, Gauteng, on 7 July 2025. Mbalula said the task team was disbanded, and an explanation for its disbandment was given. He pointed out that there was no query about its disbandment until Mkhwanazi's press briefing.

Mbalula said the allegations Mkhwanazi made will be investigated. He said the Task Force was disbanded over six months ago, and there were no reactions. He said, however, that Mkhwanazi presented a different story.

Fikile Mbalula responded to Mkhwanazi's comments. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Mbalula defends Mkhwanazi

Mbalula also commented on the allegations that Mkhwanazi donned a military uniform during his press briefing. He clarified that Mkhwanazi, who is a high-ranking former special forces officer, was wearing the special forces camouflage. He said that even Bheki Cele, as the police commissioner, alternated between the usual blue uniform to the special forces regalia.

"Police can appear in whatever regalia," he said.

Mbalula, however, said that Mkhwanazi's appearance seemed to convey a particular message in a particular way. He said the regalia did not belong to the army and acknowledged that Mkhwaanzi said they were in combat mode.

What did Mkhwanazi say in his presser?

Mkhwanazi accused police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the South African Police Service's Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of interfering with the operations of the Task Force.

He said that Mchunu issued the order to disband it, and Sibiya effected it in December 2024. Mkhwanazi, however, remarked that the task force is still operational and would only be disbanded by the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's revelations

Democratic Alliance calls for debate

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance called for a debate after Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations. The party said that his briefing shed light on operations in the police force.

The DA's Ian Cameron said that he was not surprised by the allegations, but until fully investigated, he will regard them as such. He said the party has, in the past, questioned some of the activities in the force with no success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News