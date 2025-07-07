The Democratic Alliance wants Parliament to urgently debate allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner made allegations of corruption and political interference within the police

South Africans are tired of endless debates and commissions, and want the government to take action instead

The DA has called for an urgent debate following Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegation. Image: @ParliamentofRSA/ fizkes

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an urgent Parliamentary debate about the allegations of corruption within the police.

The DA wrote to National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza, calling for the debate after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s media briefing. The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner held the briefing in Durban on Sunday, 6 July 2025, where he made damning allegations of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service.

KZN’s top cop also claimed that top law enforcement officials were involved, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya. Both Sibiya and Mchunu have responded to the allegations.

What does the DA want?

Reflecting on the claims made by the police commissioner, the DA’s Ian Cameron called for a debate focused on the integrity management crisis within the police service. Cameron is the National Assembly Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police.

He also noted that Mkhwanazi took a big risk by making the allegations as he did.

"What happened is a significant indictment on the management of the South African Police Service, and it begs the question of why the necessary integrity management processes and checks and balances weren't in place for things to navigate this far.”

Cameron also stated that there was a need for an urgent investigation into the matter.

DA is not surprised by the allegations

Cameron also said that while the media briefing itself was not expected, it was not surprised by the allegations levelled against the police minister and some senior police officials.

He stated that over the years, the party questioned many cases of corruption, criminal activities, or strange appointments and promotions, but never received substantial answers.

“To be honest, we are not very surprised by the allegations, but for now, that is what they remain, allegations. We need to see what the criminal investigation process brings up next,” he added.

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made allegations against Senzo Mchunu and Shadrack Sibiya. Image: Darren Stewart

How did South Africans react to the DA’s appeal?

Social media users were not impressed with the party’s appeal, with many saying that the time for talk was over and that action was needed.

Freddy Madike said:

“This matter doesn't need debates. Debates will not resolve anything. What is needed is for the implicated persons to be suspended and an independent body appointed to conduct thorough investigations and report to the president within a month. The president must then take appropriate action in accordance with the recommendations.”

Tsoeu John Mokhali added:

“Not today DA. No debate. We want action and we want it as soon as possible. We’re tired of useless commissions that fail to hold anyone accountable.”

Patricia Ramanzi Mulugisi asked:

“Debate for what? Arrest the criminals and fire them.”

Vicki De Villiers stated:

“It's a very disturbing state of affairs. It needs action, not a talk shop.”

Thabile Nzimande said:

“The problem is we are constantly talking. Even when we need to act.”

Nceba Clint Ndamase stated:

“Arrest them. Finish and klaar. No debate here.”

Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Mkhwanazi's allegations

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations.

Mkhwanazi implicated the Police Minister and one of the country's top cops in criminal activities.

Ramaphosa's response didn't sit well with South Africans, who accused him of betraying the country.

