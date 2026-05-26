MPUMALANGA – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed a complaint against Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni.

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The NPA has filed a complaint against Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni, who presided over the Joe Sibanyoni extortion case. Image: @fullview_sa/ @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Chief Magistrate Tonjeni presided over the bail application of Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza on 18 May 2026.

Sibanyoni, Sindane, Masilela and Msiza are accused of extorting over R2 million from a Mpumalanga business over the course of three years. The quartet were also charged with money laundering.

She struck the matter off the roll in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court after the State prosecutor failed to appear, despite him previously saying he would not be available on the day due to other commitments. Chief Magistrate Tonjeni also found him guilty of contempt of court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

NPA files complaint with the Magistrates Commission

On Tuesday, 26 May 2026, the NPA filed a complaint against Chief Magistrate Tonjeni with the Magistrates Commission. NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explained the decision, saying that they felt that certain aspects were not properly handled.

“The NPA holds the firm view that the conduct reflected in the proceedings raises serious institutional concerns relating to judicial decorum, procedural fairness and the proper administration of justice,” a statement from the NPA read.

Source: Briefly News