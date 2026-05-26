A scholar transport Toyota Hiace crashed into a house on Buffelsdraai Road in Redcliffe, KZN, leaving about nine children hospitalised

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road before slamming into a residential property, causing severe structural damage

The driver was allegedly injured and not found at the scene, while the circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation

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A scholar transport vehicle crashed in KZN. Image: @_ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

REDCLIFFE, KZN – A scholar transport trip ended in disaster on Tuesday morning, 26 May 2026, after a white Toyota Hiace carrying schoolchildren veered off Buffelsdraai Road and crashed into a house.

The accident led to nine children who were being transported to school being hospitalised.

What happened?

According to Arrive Alive, members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the scene at around 07:47 am following reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a scholar transport minibus.

On arrival, responders found that the vehicle had veered off the roadway and collided directly into a residential property in an informal settlement.

The impact caused significant damage to both the home and the vehicle. Two windows were shattered, burglar bars were bent outward, and a concrete boundary wall was damaged. Debris and vehicle parts were scattered across the scene.

See the post about the accident here:

Injured children were transported to hospital

RUSA reported that approximately nine children, aged between seven and nine years old, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were privately transported to Redcliffe Clinic for medical assessment before the arrival of first responders.

The Toyota Hiace sustained severe damage, with the front section crushed, the roof caved in, and the passenger side panels torn off. The driver’s door detached during the collision.

The driver was reportedly injured and was not found at the scene when emergency personnel arrived.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

Learner killed in scholar transport crash in KwaMashu

In related news, a learner died, and 14 others were injured in a scholar transport accident in KwaMashu on 4 March 2026. Following the accident, the taxi driver fled the scene after contacting the taxi owner. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma mourned the death of a learner who died and also urged the taxi driver, who escaped from the scene, to turn himself in.

The taxi crashed into a home in Redcliffe. Image: @_ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Five articles on scholar transport crashes

Briefly News reported that three school learners were involved in another scholar transport accident one day after 12 were killed in a horrific accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

reported that three school learners were involved in another scholar transport accident one day after 12 were killed in a horrific accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng. Two separate scholar transport accidents were reported in Gauteng and Free State on Tuesday morning, 10 March 2026

Three people, including a learner, died after a horrific accident between three cars, including a scholar transport. The incident took place on 12 August as the vehicle carrying the kids was travelling in Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

A 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil remains in intensive care more than a week after a violent collision between a bakkie and a minibus taxi transporting eight schoolchildren in Boksburg.

Nine children were injured on Monday afternoon, 19 January 2026, when a single scholar transport seemingly lost control and collided with a tree near Sarnia School in Pinetown.

Source: Briefly News