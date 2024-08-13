Three people, including a learner, died after a horrific accident between three cars, including a scholar transport

The incident took place on 12 August as the vehicle carrying the kids was travelling in Mbombela in Mpumalanga

The midibus collided with a truck and a bakkie, and the driver of the bakkie, the passenger, and one of the learners died from the collision

MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA — Another accident involving a scholar transport killed one learner and injured more than 20 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga accident claims 3 lives

IOL reported that the accident took place on the D2296 Road between Mbombela and Karino on 12 August. The midibus, which was transporting school children around Mbombela, collided with a truck and a bakkie. The Department of Community Safety, Security, and Liaison believed that overtaking may have caused the accident. The road was closed after the crash.

A total of 27 people sustained various injuries, and 1 learner and two passengers from the bakkie died. The MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie sent condolences to the families of the victims. Macie was also concerned about the accidents in Mpumalanga involving school children. Last month, a bus transporting 30 school children collided with a train, and six learners died from the accident.

"We cannot continue losing young innocent people on our roads due to recklessness. This must just come to an end," he said.

15 learners injured in a rollover collision in KwaZulu-Natal

In a similar incident, Briefly News reported that fifteen school children sustained various injuries after a vehicle rolled over in Isithebe in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident occurred in mid-July, and the vehicle was transporting children to school when the car inexplicably rolled over. Emergency services evacuated the children, and were all transported to a clinic. One of the children was severely injured and was transported to a private healthcare facility because of the injuries he sustained.

