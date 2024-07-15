Fifteen school children were injured in a vehicle rollover collision in Isithebe, KwaZulu Natal, on Monday morning while being transported to school

Emergency responders found the vehicle overturned, and although the children sustained minor injuries, three others were privately taken to Sundumbili Clinic, with one child critically injured

The cause of the rollover is under investigation, prompting local authorities to urge caution when transporting school children

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, accidents, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

15 School children were injured in a vehicle rollover collision in iSithebe, KwaZulu Natal, on Monday morning, with three sustaining serious injuries. Images: Supplied.

Source: UGC

15 School children were injured in a vehicle rollover collision in iSithebe, KwaZulu Natal, on Monday morning.

The incident occurred while the vehicle was transporting the children to school.

See the post on X below:

According to the IPSS Medical Rescue, upon arrival, they found the vehicle overturned and the children in need of medical attention.

Children sustained minor injuries

Emergency responders from IPSS Medical Rescue quickly evaluated the children, who fortunately sustained only minor injuries in the crash.

All fifteen injured children were promptly transported to Sundumbili Clinic for further treatment and assessment.

At Sundumbili Clinic, it was discovered that three additional children had been privately rushed to the facility and had sustained more severe injuries.

Among these three, one child was critically injured. IPSS Medical advanced life support team has since transported the critically injured child to a more suitable medical facility for specialised care.

Accident under investigation

The cause of the rollover collision is under investigation, and no further details have been released.

Community members and parents have expressed relief that most of the children escaped with minor injuries but remain concerned about the critically injured child.

Local authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially when transporting school children, to prevent such accidents in the future.

Tragedy strikes: 12 Learners and one driver die in horrific Carletonville crash

Briefly News reported that a devastating morning crash near Fochville has claimed the lives of 12 learners from two local schools, Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig.

The incident, involving a private scholar transport vehicle, occurred when it was reportedly struck from behind, causing it to overturn and catch fire.

The driver of the vehicle also tragically died, while seven other learners have been hospitalised.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News