A family is mourning four children related as cousins — two brothers and two sisters — who died in Wednesday's Gauteng horror crash

The minors' deaths constituted a total of 12 deaths after authorities revised the number from the earlier reported figure of 13

The accident happened when a bakkie reportedly crashed into a scholar transport near Wedela in the Merafong Municipality

CARLETONVILLE — The horrific accident that claimed the lives of 11 scholar transport learners and a driver in Carletonville, Gauteng, on Wednesday, has sent shockwaves across the province.

As it happens, a devastated Gauteng family is grieving the loss of their four children who perished in the accident.

4 Cousins among 12 killed in crash

A bakkie reportedly struck the scholar transport from behind near the mining suburb of Wedela in the Merafong Municipality in the West Rand.

The impact caused the transport to catch fire after it overturned.

IOL reported that brothers Hlompho Hlalele, 11, and Reneilwe, 7, along with their two cousins, sisters Sihle, 12, and Thato, 8, were on their morning commute to school when the unexpected turn of events happened.

Theirs constituted 12 deaths — including the transport driver — revised from the earlier figure of 13.

According to EWN, the update to the numbers resulted from confirmation from a school principal that 10 learners attended his school, contrary to the figure of 11 initially reported.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the horrific incident.

Rapper Shebeshxt faces possible culpable homicide after crash

In related news, Briefly News reported that controversial Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known by his stage name, Shebeshxt, faces a possible culpable homicide charge.

The muso was involved in an accident while travelling on the R37 outside Polokwane on Saturday, 8 June, en route to an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert.

His nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Chuene, in the car with him at the time, died on impact when his charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a truck and overturned.

The accident happened less than six months after another accident left his Volkswagen Polo GTI written off.

