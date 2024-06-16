Famous Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt faces possible culpable homicide charges while recovering in hospital

Shebeshxt was involved in a car crash on Saturday, 8 June, in which his daughter, Onthathile, died on impact

Police have begun probing the accident, obtaining statements from, among others, his girlfriend and Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo

Responses to the post streamed in as Saffas expressed their views about the deadly accident

Shebeshxt is recovering in hospital as police launch a culpable homicide investigation into the rapper's fatal car accident on 8 June. Images: @official.shebeshxt

Controversial Limpopo rapper Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known by his stage name, Shebeshxt, faces a possible culpable homicide charge.

The muso was involved in an accident while travelling on the R37 outside Polokwane on Saturday, 8 June, en route to an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert.

Shebeshxt's daughter, 9, dies in crash

His nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Chuene, in the car with him at the time, died on impact when his charcoal Volkswagen Polo collided with a truck and overturned.

The accident happened less than six months after another accident left his Volkswagen Polo GTI written off.

Briefly News understands Shebeshxt is on the mend at a private hospital.

However, according to a Sunday World report, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and have begun collating statements.

Police begin probe into fatal accident

Among those will be Shebeshxt's girlfriend and Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo.

She was also involved in the deadly accident and subsequently hospitalised due to head and lip injuries.

Meanwhile, the Ambulance hitmaker suffered head injuries, a broken leg and abdominal fracturing.

Police said they would run a test to obtain his blood alcohol levels at the time of the crash.

Frenzy as rapper faces possible charges

Social media influencer @pmcafrica posted a pic and cap on X of a newspaper headline conveying Shebeshxt's possible legal problem.

The caption read:

"Shebeshxt (broken heart and crying face emojis)."

Briefly News looks at some of the jarring responses to it below.

@muzi_phil wrote:

"Damn. This is when you need a crisis management team."

@yourgirl_Trina assessed:

"Content was the death of Nthati!!! They always say content will be the death of us."

@muhammad_amiras mentioned:

"Pray for Shebe."

