Skhothane sa Pitori apologised on social media for announcing Shebeshxt's death, which turned out to be a misunderstanding

A viral video showed Skhothane on stage declaring Shebeshxt's death, but he later issued a heartfelt apology and wished Shebeshxt a speedy recovery

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some defending Skhothane and others criticising his premature announcement

Skhothane sa Pitori has taken to social media to apologise to fans after being dragged for announcing Shebeshxt's death following his accident. He said there was a misunderstanding.

Skhothane sa Pitori apologises for Shebeshxt death hoax

Social media users came out guns blazing at Skhothane sa Pitori after a video of him announcing Shebeshxt's death went viral on social media. The footage shows Skhothane on stage, telling fans that the Ambulance hitmaker had died.

A video shared on social media by MDN News shows Skhothane Sa Pitori issuing a heartfelt apology and noting a big misunderstanding. He also wished Shebe a speedy recovery. He said:

"I'd like to ask for forgiveness, there was a misunderstanding at a gig that took place yesterday. Please forgive me. Shebeshxt is still alive, he is not dead. Social media sometimes confuses people. Speedy recovery, my friend. South Africa still loves you."

Fans weigh in on Skhothane sa Pitori's apology

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral video. Some defended Skhothane, while others said he should have waited for an official announcement from authorities.

@Life_After_18 said:

"Main character syndrome! Wanting to be the first to break the news."

@Llekamania_ commented:

"Come on, why is he being shamed? What if that's what was reported to him? The accident also turned out to be true and there was a casualty."

@HoChaNumber wrote:

"Was is it his place to announce such without proper confirmation? Without knowing if the family knows? That’s very irresponsible. We can’t justify nonsense."

Shebeshxt allegedly involved in car crash in Polokwane

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt was due to perform at an ANC rally, but it never happened. South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing videos of Shebeshxt looking injured.

Shebeshxt was on his way to a show when he was travelling on the R 37 near Smelter's Mine outside Polokwane en route to the ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert. The musician was reportedly rushed to hospital, and his nine-year-old daughter passed away in the accident, according to Sunday World.

