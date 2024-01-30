Shebeshxt survived a serious car accident in Polokwane when his white VW GTI hatchback hit the back of a bakkie on Tuesday afternoon

Despite the crash, Shebeshxt did not sustain major injuries but was taken to the hospital for a check-up, prompting police to gather statements at the scene

Fans expressed relief on social media, sending well wishes to Shebeshxt, with some joking about his attire during the accident

Shebeshxt was recently involved in a terrible car accident in Polokwane. The accident reportedly took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Shebeshxt was involved in a car accident in Polokwane. Image: @TiisetxoSetso and @official.shebeshxt

Source: UGC

Shebeshxt's wrecked in a car accident

The year started on a bad note for upcoming Polokwane star Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke who survived a serious car accident.

According to a post shared on social media by @TiisetxoSetso, the Ambulance rapper's white VW GTI hatchback hit the back of a bakkie near Goseame in Polokwane on Tuesday afternoon. The post read:

"Musician Shebeshxt has been involved in an accident with his VW GTI hatchback next to Goseame in Polokwane on Tuesday afternoon.

"His VW GTI hatchback has hit at the back of a Totoya Bakkie. The hitmaker did not sustain major injuries."

Reports on social media also revealed that the rapper was rushed to the hospital for a check-up, despite not having physical injuries. The police had also arrived at the scene getting statements about what happened.

Mzansi sends well wishes to Shebeshxt

The news of Shebeshxt's accident shocked social media users. Fans were relieved to hear that the star escaped without serious injuries.

@shukrani__ said:

"amajita taking every chance they can to steal a photo with sherbert "

@Nkulunkulukazi added:

"Glad he's unharmed."

@SavageMaveriick added:

"What is important is life itself."

@NgwaketsiN commented:

"His sangoma told him not to wear a shirt when he drives, or in public, but he forced to wear it, now look, mara bo Shebe le bona Monn ‍♂️‍♂️"

