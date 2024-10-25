“How Did He Put Those on?”: Man Wearing Super Skinny Jeans Sparks Chatter

A man walking outside in a busy street wore very tight jeans that got people talking

The person who posted the video of the man jokingly said his December budget was as tight as the man's pants

Social media users in the comment section laughed and cracked jokes about the man's unique style

A man's jeans caused a stir online. Images: @riccardo_ellee / TikTok, fizkes / Getty Images

Fashion has no single definition, allowing people to express themselves in countless ways, no matter how unconventional it may seem. However, a man had many people talking when he stepped out in a pair of super skinny jeans that left quite the impression.

Peculiar fashion choices

A TikTok account using the handle @riccardo_ellee shared a video on the social media platform showing a man wearing jeans that clung to his legs.

The brave gentleman walked through a busy street, greeting people as he walked to his destination.

The TikTokker described the look of the jeans by comically writing in their video:

"This is how tight my December budget is."

Watch the video below:

Internet users talk about the man's skinny jeans

Hundreds of online community members headed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the man's attire, making sure to crack a few jokes about the fashionista's sense of style.

@siviwe_xoki said to app users:

"The crazy thing is that this was considered normal two to three years back."

@wetsooo wondered in the comments:

"How did he put those on?"

Joking about the size, @semomotela03 wrote:

"Newborn, 0-3 months."

@magmash humorously stated:

"Everything is suffocating."

@mageu87 laughed and told the public:

"Haibo, haibo. This is not make sure skinny jeans."

@goitseonetumi had a question, writing:

"Is he not uncomfortable?"

@memolisa69 laughed and said:

"I admire his confidence."

