A man left the online community in disbelief after posting a video showing where he stores one of his clothing item

The guy did not have the item covered in anything even though he was placing it in the same place he kept his food

Social media users took to the comment section to share how shocked they were, while others found the post humorous

A young man showed off her jeans, which were kept in the fridge. Image: @mtswapi

Source: TikTok

A local guy was all smiles when he took out his pair of jeans from a food storage place and showed them off in a video that caught the attention of Mzansi peeps.

The clip was shared on TikTok under his user handle @mtswapi and attracted many views and comments from astonished social media users.

The gent flaunts his pair of jeans

The video shows the guy opening his freezer to take out his jeans. He then proceeds to unfold the charcoal-coloured jeans while they are frozen with ice. Looking pleased, he laughs off before ending the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps react to the gent freezing jeans

After seeing the post, SA peeps quickly hit the comment section to share how surprised they were. The video gained 281K views and over 3K likes after @mtswapi shared it from social media users who shared:

User @meshack said:

"Frigde is for food."

User @ncedanimankayi posed a question:

"Who else in the world is wearing this material😆😅?"

User @carolgumedembhala had a story to share:

"My grandma is tired of shouting because my brother placed these trousers in the fridge."

User @Nathaniel M 👌noted:

"We are fooled as black society

User @gratitude gave the guy some advice:

"Hi, brother 🥰u should put it in the plastic😂."

User @DUNCAN_M shared:

"I wash my wax jeans with washing powder, ayina ubungozi"

Katlego Maboe's tight jeans steal the show

In another Briefly News article, media personality Katlego Maboe left the online community drooling after rocking tight jeans in one of his TV shows.

Entertained social media users took to the X account that posted the clip to share how much they wished to zoom in on his tight jeans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News