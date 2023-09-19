Controversial media personality Katlego Maboe caused a stir on social media when a viral video showed him wearing very tight jeans, drawing attention to his outfit

Fans zoomed in to get a closer look at his denim-on-denim attire during the video shared by Phil Mphela

Mixed reactions flooded social media, with some fans commenting on his appearance and others speculating about his future in the limelight

Katlego Maboe recently had Mzansi women (and men) zooming into his video which has been making rounds on various social media platforms.

Katlego Maboe had the streets buzzing when he was captured rocking tight jeans. Image: @Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images / Dereck Green and Lucky Nxumalo/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Katlego Maboe causes stir with very tight jeans

Controversial media personality and singer Katlego Maboe had the internet buzzing when his video went viral. It is summer time and celebrities are already showing off the results of their intense workout routines.

A video of Expresso host Katlego Maboe rocking a very tight pair of jeans left many fans zooming in. The short clip shared by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter page showed the star looking stylish in a denim-on-denim look.

Although Katlego Maboe was on the stage to discuss the success of Deal Or No Deal SA, many people's attention was on his outfit. The post read:

"Katlego Maboe ( in his very tight jeans ) talks about his show #DealOrNoDealSA and its role in the industry and country tv viewership."

Mzansi reacts to Katlego Maboe's look

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's look. Many expressed that they wished they could zoom in to get a clearer glimpse of the star's outfit.

@CourageRKhomola commented:

"Kgopolo o stout weitsi , mara it's a beautiful view though "

@Nthabi8827 said:

"Normally my intuition is hardly ever wrong and one day, after he himself confirms it, I will tell y'all what it is telling me about Katlego. Love him nonetheless."

@View_see added:

"Lol, where's that Indian girl... probably brainstorming some sh*t to trend coz if he does, she has to as well."

@mpho_norman wrote:

"That woman wherever she is is definitely not happy with this limelight he is getting she must learn to be strong, he is not going anywhere anytime soon."

Katlego Maboe shows off impressive dancing skills in video, SA shares mixed reactions: “He can Ccme out now”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users shared mixed reactions to a video of Katlego Maboe dancing to a Beyoncè song. The star has been in the media a lot lately since his return to the TV show Expresso.

The singer and television host posted a video on his TikTok page. The star showed off his impressive dancing skills in the short clip.

