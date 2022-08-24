Katlego Maboe has been making headlines and trending since his return to the popular breakfast show Expresso

The seasoned television presenter and singer posted a TikTok video vibing to Beyoncé

The now-viral clip got mixed reactions from social media users who said they were not feeling the star's dance moves

Social media users shared mixed reactions to a video of Katlego Maboe dancing to a Beyoncè song.

Katlego Maboe's viral dance video has received mixed reactions from social media users. Image: @katlegomaboe.

Source: Instagram

The singer and television host posted a video on his TikTok page. The star showed off his impressive dancing skills in the short clip.

The video was reposted by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page. Twitter users flooded the timeline with mixed reactions to the video. Many said Katlego Maboe's dance moves look gay.

@sirboring_26 said:

"Can see this man still got that colored women addiction. The court system wasn't enough to scare him away."

@trevortrev100 added:

"He should thank that girl for freeing him. He can now date his preferred gender."

@KhokelaDukens noted:

"He literally said nothing! Actually, he's telling people that Katlego is on tiktok if you love him go follow him..."

@D_M_X_100 commented:

"Your captions are innocent now huh Anyway those who want the vaccine cert.. I know a guy who knows a guy "

@Tisetso33402675 wrote:

"He should just focus on presenting on sabc3 still early for him to dance... we are not happy with the dances moves... Akere his busy with another colour girl."

