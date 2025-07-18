Two friends bypassed a long queue at a fast-food outlet's drive-thru in a highly unconventional manner

Their humorous attempt to order by mimicking a car was captured in a clip shared on a popular video-sharing platform, TikTok

Online audiences found the friends' antics hilarious, praising their creativity and the joy they found in the moment

Two hungry friends made a plan to get their order faster after seeing a long queue inside the restaurant. Image: @leloncumo.mbovane

Source: TikTok

A hilarious video featuring two friends attempting a unique fast-food order brought widespread laughter to social media.

Shared on TikTok by @leloncumo.mbovane, the video gained significant views and comments, leading to immense amusement among its viewers.

The amusing clip shows two friends approaching a KFC drive-thru, bypassing the lengthy queue at the main restaurant. She makes convincing car sounds, including an imitation of a horn, as they approach the intercom. Upon reaching the order point, he confidently calls for assistance, but receives no response.

The friends continue their antics

Undeterred, he continues his car impersonation a few more times before a KFC employee finally answers. When asked if he was driving a car, he humorously confirmed that he had parked it on the side. Despite the unusual circumstances, the KFC staff member obliges, taking their streetwise order. The duo then proceeds to the next window for payment.

The friends' video left social media users entertained, wishing for fun friends like the duo. Image: NickyLloyd

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the funny friends

The clip proved to be a massive hit, with countless social media users finding the friend's stunt hilarious. Many observed that everyone needed such fun, crazy kind of friends, remarking that life would never be dull with someone like the lady known as Diva around.

Some found his funny explanation about parking his car amusing, especially since he was carrying a Shoprite shopping bag. Others expressed their appreciation for the content, hoping that the duo would continue to share more of their entertaining videos.

User @Sisanda Somdaka said:

"Real friends make plans sana🤣🤣moto yakhe uyipake phaaa (her car is parked far)🤣."

User @Kay-Dollz added:

"Having this kind of friend in life is lit, shame."

User @Nan_Dee shared:

"We once did this at McDonald kuvaliwe, kuvulwe (they were closed and only had) drive-thru 😂."

User @Zannie Lamuni commented:

"I wanted to do this the other day 🤣😩 also drive-thru orders are faster 😩."

User @Phindileva detailed:

"There is a sensor on the stop sign that signals to them that there is a car outside, hence she asked, iphi imoto (where's the car?)😂."

User @MaLeeJoy said:

"🤣 Did you get your order, ke? Iphi imoto (where's the car)? Naye maan Sisi uyavakala unomoya ophantsi (the KFC lady sounds kind)."

Watch the TikTok videos below:

Source: Briefly News