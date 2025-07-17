Four expecting mothers showcased their joyful dance moves in a labour ward, bringing smiles to many online

The delightful video, shared on a popular social media platform, TikTok, captured the spirited moment of heavily pregnant women enjoying themselves before delivery

Social media users reacted with amusement and admiration for the ladies' carefree attitudes, sparking lighthearted banter

A heartwarming and charming video featuring a group of heavily pregnant women, having fun at the hospital for the last time before holding their newborns, left smiles online.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @soniquezoe93, capturing the hearts and laughter of countless social media users.

The clip features four heavily pregnant women, unfazed by their looming deliveries, joyfully showing off their dance moves in a row in front of the camera. The pregnant mothers were visibly enjoying themselves, laughing and swaying as if they were anywhere but a labour ward, moments away from welcoming their babies. Their expressive display of happiness and companionship before such a monumental event created a delightful phenomenon for online audiences.

SA loves the active moms

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who said it made them smile and laugh. Many joked lightheartedly, wishing they could have also seen a clip of the women in pain once contractions began.

Some found the clip cute, expressing excitement about their prospects of meeting new friends in the labour ward and sharing similar pre-delivery moments. Others, however, offered words of caution, advising the expectant mothers to be careful not to slip or fall during their dancing, given that they were carrying precious cargo.

User @palesa_moeketsi

"Otlo fela monate letlo lla(the fun will end soon, and you'll be crying). 😂Safe deliveries bomama (moms)🥹."

User @Gigi asked:

"So they have been fooling us that in the labour room, people feel pain😅."

User @Chin_do said:

"Safe delivery, my queens 🥰."

User @jen28 shared:

"Me with the friends I'll meet one day in the labour ward 🥺."

User @Bigueee commented:

"🤣Why does this seem like a high-risk video? Anyway, enjoy the fun and games while they last🔥."

User @trisana shared:

"😂 I was there when you guys made this😂. Our baby is seven months strong, I remember you😂."

User @Shenell Francis added:

"Wait till pain kicks in, 😂have fun though."

User @Channy said:

"Good luck, ladies ❤️🙏🏽. Help each other when the time comes."

Watch the TikTok video below:

