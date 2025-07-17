A video captured a humorous exchange at a taxi rank involving an aspiring musician, his friend, and some local drivers

The comical clip, shared on the popular video streaming platform TikTok, showcased an unexpected clash of musical genres and cultural perspectives

Social media users found amusement in the drivers' candid reactions, leading to widespread laughter and commentary

A local guy tried to get taxi drivers to play his R&B song, but was turned down. Image: @jemapelle.james

A hilarious cultural encounter at a local taxi rank became an instant hit, highlighting a memorable clash between an upcoming artist and a group of taxi drivers.

The amusing video, posted on TikTok by @jemapelle.james, captivated a broad audience, drawing considerable delight and discussion.

The video starts with two young men, seemingly musicians, approaching a taxi at the rank. They greet three isiZulu-speaking taxi drivers sitting inside a taxi in their native tongue, before switching to English to ask for help in promoting their song. When asked about their musical genre, the eager gents confidently declared it to be "R&B." The immediate reaction from the drivers was an outburst of hearty laughter.

One of the drivers, still chuckling, informed the duo that their taxi rank was a true home for Maskandi music and they couldn't assist with an R&B promotion. The comical exchange continued as another driver humorously pointed out the baggy trousers worn by one of the gents, a subtle jest at fashion choices. Another driver then delivered a memorable line, remarking that "English is not a language a person can talk the whole day because you might end up biting your tongue."

One taxi driver justified their refusal to play the R&B track, saying speaking too much English will make him bite his toungue

SA cheers the cultural pride

The raw authenticity and straightforwardness of the taxi drivers' responses resonated with viewers, leading to a massive influx of likes, comments, and shares. Many users echoed sentiments of unsurprised amusement, particularly given the strong association between taxi ranks and traditional South African musical forms.

Some light-heartedly suggested that if the aspiring artists wished to succeed in that environment, they should perhaps consider releasing a Maskandi track or album. Others expressed profound pride in the Zulu community's loyal dedication to Maskandi, applauding their uncompromising commitment to their cultural heritage.

User @Victor 🇿🇦 said:

"House of maskandi 😂😂."

User @celyn.ashley advised:

"You know what? I think you should drop a maskandi song next 🤔."

User @TheGirlWithTheBlueHeart said:

"You’re going very far in life because of one thing: you have the audacity 🔥🙌🏼."

User @Lock'D Lady added:

"Doing an anonymous confession video and posting on your main account in the very same fit is wild😂."

User @Unathi🎀 commented:

"I need you to never stop doing content eRank😭😭 hits the spot all the time😭🤌🏽."

User @Mmathabo Pretty Matl shared:

"Listen, first and foremost. You talking English was so brave😭."

User @Honored Tech Titan said:

"Great marketing strategy, bro. Inkinga nje iqale la esingisini oskhulumile, ukube nje uthe ngicela nidlale umculo wami kulekhumbi bebezikulalela (the problem started when you spoke English, had you asked them to play your song in iiZulu) trust me, everyday thina uma siya noma sibuya emisebenzini silalela eselini diyoni (when we are going and coming back from work, we listen to Celine Dion)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

