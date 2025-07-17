A taxi driver attempted to question English-speaking passengers who seemed to be lost, leading to a humorous linguistic challenge

The online clip featuring the taxi driver's comical struggle with the universal language was shared on the TikTok platform

Social media users found the driver's persistent use of isiSwati hilarious, praising his lack of compromise and the authentic taxi rank enviroment

An English-speaking couple looked confused at the taxi after a taxi driver kept asking them questions in Swati.

Source: TikTok

A comical encounter at a taxi rank, captured in a recent video, left social media users entertained.

The clip shared by TikTok user @mzamodlamini05 garnered many views, likes, and comments from social media users who found the taxi rank's non-vernacular language compromise to be hilarious.

The video shows a taxi driver eager to help two passengers, a white woman and a man, at a busy taxi rank. Aware of his inability to speak English, his peers push him to ask the couple in their language where they are heading. Uncomfortable with his colleague's response, the man poses the question to Swati instead, attracting laughter from his peers.

Again, the man found it difficult to articulate himself in English and wisely chose to stick with isiSwati, but the couple noticed the communication breakdown was not going to help them and decided to walk away.

Taxi crime statistics

While taxi ranks are important transport hubs and often serve as community spaces in Mzansi, it's important to acknowledge that, like any high-traffic public area, they can sometimes be associated with criminal activity. Data from the South African Police Service (SAPS) for April 2023 to March 2024 recorded various crimes, which included robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft of personal property around public spaces.

While specific taxi rank crime statistics are separately tracked, commuters are generally advised to remain vigilant during busy times. Ongoing efforts by law enforcement and taxi associations aim to enhance safety and security for both passengers and drivers within these environments.

The taxi rank video left social media users in stitches, laughing at the men who made a joke about their friends.

Source: TikTok

SA debates the taxi rank's language preference

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were highly entertained by the taxi driver's video. A common sentiment shared was that the first rule of the taxi rank is indeed "No English," highlighting a widely understood, unwritten rule. Many admired the taxi driver's attempt to help in isiSwati, even after realising that the passengers spoke a language he wasn't comfortable articulating.

Some users wished they had been there to witness the scene first-hand, stating they would have laughed at the man all day. Others commented on the lively and entertaining atmosphere of taxi ranks, expressing a desire to experience it themselves.

User @jacqsparrow5536 said:

"Look for trouble. You'll find it."

User @bruceb.malima added:

"Isikolo siyadingeka kwesinye isikhathi ukuze uqonde (education is needed sometimes, especially) in customer service. 💯✌🏾."

User @Nomsa Gebe commented:

"Mara ke nibenza bothuke uma nihleka (but guys, you're making the couple scared when you continue laughing) be kind guys sdingo sokuba tatazelisa asikho (making them shaken isn't right)."

User @Mishymds shared:

"It was so rude, I was there the other day and the guys told me I'm going to die! Not funny."

User @Theo_Lit_Rich joked:

"Trump will save this for the next press conference. We haven't learned anything 😭."

User @Liliza Masikane

"They helped them in the end 🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

