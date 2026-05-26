A throwback picture of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma sparked an intense debate online about the controversial activist's source of income

The March and March leader was captured poolside, looking stunning while rocking designer accessories, and despite losing her job months prior, critics noted that she appeared to still be living comfortably

Meanwhile, many of her supporters gathered in the comment section to defend her against the haters who claimed she earned money through illicit means

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's picture raised questions about how she earns her money. Images: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Controversial activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has found herself at the centre of a raging online debate following the resurgence of one of her photos.

Originally posted on her Instagram page in 2023, the March and March leader's snap made its way back on everyone's timelines on 26 May 2026; however, instead of admiring the former radio personality's good looks and stylish outfit, X (formerly Twitter) user realnorma_kay posed a question to followers about Ngobese-Zuma's source of income.

"What does Jacinta do for a living?"

In the snap, the activist accessorised an orange skirt and black top with a Gucci belt and matching sandals. It was taken during her days as a presenter on Durban-based commercial radio station Vuma FM, where she became a well-loved broadcaster who garnered a large following during her six years with the station.

Critics questioned what Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma does for a living. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

In July 2025, she received an unexpected letter of dismissal terminating her contract without specific reasons provided. This prompted her to take immediate legal action against the station. Jacinta stated that she needed to protect her professional reputation and demanded transparency regarding the abrupt dismissal.

Nearly a year later, activism has become her main priority, with the March and March movement keeping her in the public eye and standing firmly against crime and corruption. She is also an MC, event planner and contributes to the Isolezwe Newspaper. However, her apparent lavish lifestyle continues to raise eyebrows.

The resurgence of her picture has reignited fierce curiosity about her finances, leading many to argue over whether her comfort is the result of smart savings or something more mysterious.

See Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's picture below.

Social media debates Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's income

Critics speculated in the comment section, believing that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma may be earning money through illicit means. Read some of the comments below.

0x3iDK threw shade at Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma:

"A failed radio presenter."

_Msindazwe_ claimed:

"She scams patriots for funding."

Nhlanhla_myth speculated:

"She gets paid by the highest bidder to start trouble, good patriotic trouble. Remember how Malema used to be also?"

Meanwhile, her loyal followers defended her in the comment section, making it clear that a temporary job setback didn't mean Jacinta's financial independence had vanished, and telling the critics to leave the activist alone and focus on her work with March and March.

SuzanSithole2 defended Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma:

"She fights for the justice of ordinary South Africans! Leave her alone."

uMaster_Sandz said:

"She rescues South Africa from the claws of corrupt politicians who are running this country to the ground. You’re welcome."

VleisMeaty posted:

"After finding her purpose in life, she is the voice of the voiceless South Africans. Doing what she loves and is passionate about. Serving her country voluntarily without a paycheck."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma makes explosive allegations against Ntsiki Mazwai

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's claims about Ntsiki Mazwai.

After the controversial podcaster criticised her movement, Ngobese-Zuma made serious allegations about Mazwai, which she did not take lightly.

Source: Briefly News