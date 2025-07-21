Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confirmed her dismissal from VUMA FM after six years at the station

While she said no reason was given for her dismissal, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma hinted at why she was axed

While VUMA FM has remained silent, the Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal broke its silence on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's dismissal

Fans are rallying behind radio presenter and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after VUMA FM fired her. Ngobese-Zuma confirmed the development and provided details on why she believes she was fired from the KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma set social media abuzz after sharing that VUMA FM had dismissed her after almost six years. On Sunday, 20 July 2025, Jacinta, who hosts the popular Cruise with Ngobese-Zuma and airs weekdays from 9 AM to noon, confirmed her sacking in a lengthy statement.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dismissed by VUMA FM

Online news and current affairs publication @PSAFLIVE shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s statement announcing her departure from VUMA FM. In the statement, Jacinta shared her brief history of employment and her achievements after joining the radio station.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared that VUMA FM fired her without any reason, but hinted that her activism with the March for March movement may have cost her the radio gig at the station, which she regarded as her second home. Zuma is the founding leader of the March in March movement, which campaigns against illegal immigration. Part of the statement reads:

“I served the station with dedication, commitment and tenacity, rejected many offers primarily because VUMA FM was my second home. On Tuesday, 15th July 2025, I received a letter from my Employer, terminating my employment contract without any reasons given to me. It has come to my attention that a complaint was brought by an external entity and or individual, I shall not deal with the details of that complaint at this stage.”

While VUMA FM has remained tight-lipped regarding the development, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared that her last day at work is 31 July 2025.

Sources who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity claimed that VUMA FM was pressured to distance itself from Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, but the Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has denied any links to her dismissal from the station, as reported by IOL.

See Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s full statement below:

Netizens react to Jacinto Ngobese-Zuma's sacking

After @PSAFLIVE shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s statement announcing her dismissal from VUMA FM, netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. Several netizens supported Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and called for VUMA FM to be cancelled.

Here are some of the reactions:

@AmIDaDrama explained:

“While I understand J’s passion for expressing her views, as a prominent voice at a major radio station like VUMA FM, her radical opinions shared publicly could conflict with the station’s brand and contractual obligations. It’s likely her contract includes clauses regarding her representation of the station’s image, and her dismissal may reflect that. Still, the situation raises questions about fairness and free speech, a tough balance to strike.”

@iamhumanZA urged:

“The movement must continue; perhaps people should boycott that VUMA FM.”

@MissVoo1 argued:

“This isn’t just about Jacinta. It’s about whether independent voices are truly safe in this country’s media space, and whether young, outspoken leaders are protected or punished.”

@riaanpretorius requested:

“Send us her details so we can donate via e-wallet.”

@shaz_bantuza suggested:

“She must do a March and March podcast and interview patriotic leaders and lawyers. We will subscribe and support. This is a blessing in disguise for all of us patriots.”

@theaugustrock advised:

“She shouldn’t just leave it there. Make a good example of them: CCMA, and may their listenership and sponsorships drop. Silencing someone is never the solution, and to treat them unfairly is a lost cause.”

