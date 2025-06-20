Gagasi FM took a swipe at media outlets for spreading “fake news” after the station addressed rumours of Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize’s big contract in a statement shared online on 19 June 2025

Rumour had it that the station pulled out all the stops to lure the radio host to Gagasi FM, even offering a lucrative deal

However, the station dismissed the reports as “fake news” and baseless, though netizens remain unconvinced

Gagasi FM refuted claims in a now-viral press statement on 19 June 2025 that it splurged thousands to lure celebrated on-air host Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize.

The bubbly on-air host left Ukhozi FM after 13 years with the station a few days ago.

A few days ago, UKhozi FM confirmed her exit with a public announcement.

She started working for the station in 2012 and had her big break in 2014 before the station tied her down with a full-time contract, which saw her become one of the station's celebrated hosts.

Gagasi FM denies offering Selby "Selbeyonce" Mkhize a big deal

After her exit, reports had it that Gagasi FM was trying to lure the on-air host.

The station was dragged online after it was reported that it lured Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize with a big contract.

Ilanga newspaper reported that Gagasi FM tabled an exorbitant fee to the host so that she could join the station.

This undoubtedly saw the station being dragged online. Against the reports, the station issued a statement downplaying them.

Gagasi FM noted that the claims were baseless and speculative in its statement.

The station also expressed deep concern about the reputational and commercial harm caused by these baseless claims, which have made the station headlines. Gagasi FM posted:

“We wish to state unequivocally that these claims are entirely baseless and purely speculative."

The station added:

"It is deeply concerning that the publication failed to consider the potential reputational and commercial harm such unfounded allegations could cause to both the individual named and our business.”

However, this is not the first time the station has made such headlines.

Last year in March, Penny Ntuli dumped the radio station in the eleventh hour after receiving a R2,800 per month contract.

Taking it to Instagram, she revealed her salary and discussed her contract woes.

Against the incident the station threatened to take action against Penny Ntuli.

Are big contracts a big lie media houses won’t admit?

However, such news often makes headlines when celebrated hosts join big stations.

In 2022, Tbo Touch made headlines when he returned to Metro FM after six years.

Against his return, it was reported that the station tabled a R480,000 a month contract to the celebrated host.

Rumour mill announced that his return saw him earning more than double his salary, before his dramatic 2016 exit.

Against the reports, Metro FM rubbished the news and revealed that contracts were confidential and they were not paying the alleged payout.

Selby ‘Selbeyonce’ Mkhize exits Ukhozi FM after 13 Years

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize parted ways with Ukhozi FM to pursue new opportunities.

The news came as a shock to many, but some welcomed her move.

