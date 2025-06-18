Media personality Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize has left Ukhozi FM, with her final bow being on Wednesday, 18 June 2025

The Uzalo actor was with the Durban radio station for 13 years, after joining in June 2012 as a contributor on a popular segment

According to a statement released by Ukhozi FM, she is set to pursue new professional ventures

Bubbly media personality Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize has departed from Ukhozi FM after a 13-year reign on the station.

Selby leaves Ukhozi FM

With her final bow being on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, Selby hosted the drive time show from 3 to 6 pm. The Uzalo actor joined the popular Durban radio station in June 2012 as a contributor on a popular segment called Umnyakazo Top20.

Ukhozi FM released a statement on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, saying Sleby is pursuing new professional ventures. They said she was a cherished team member and had enjoyed longevity at the SABC station since she was permanently employed in 2015.

"Over the years, Selby has been a vibrant and influential voice on the station, earning numerous accolades and proudly flying the Ukhozi FM flag with distinction. Her hard work, energy, and infectious spirit have left an indelible mark on the station and its listeners."

The team hailed Selby for being a professional person who has been recognised for her work through numerous accolades.

Selby announces sad news on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Selby expressed gratitude to the station for awarding her the opportunity to show the world what she is made of.

"The time has come for me to say goodbye to the mighty UkhoziFM. What an amazing 13 years it has been. Jehova, I don’t even know what to say or where to start. God, I thank you for the talent you have given me, and I never take it for granted. Thank you, Lord, for the best job in the world. The opportunities you have granted me, the people I have met and worked with, the lives I have touched. Nkosi Ngiyabonga," she beamed.

She then thanked her supporters who tuned in to listen to her daily.

"I want to thank you, my listeners. For the love you have given me throughout the years. You welcomed me with warm hands. Oh, what a great time we had together. Honestly, I don’t know what to say. I always have something to say. Shall we do this farewell properly on my last show tomorrow, and thank you, everyone who has played a pivotal role in my career, yeah?"

She posted a few throwback snaps from when she joined the show till now.

