The South African veteran actress Zukisa Matola and radio host Selbeyonce bagged roles in Uzalo

The two stars will be joining the Mzansi TV drama in February 2025 for the 11th season

Media personality Selbeyonce shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be joining Uzalo once again

Veteran Actress Zukisa Matola and Selbeyonce landed new roles. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Great news for the most watched TV show Uzalo viewers as the show recently shared some excitement with their followers regarding them adding new actors to their cast.

Recently, SABC announced that the veteran actress Zukisa Matola and radio host Selbeyonce will be joining Uzalo in February 2025. The two stars are joining the show just after actress Yolanda Buthelezi joined.

Matola will be playing the role of Noma-Russia Mkabile, a feisty, flamboyant, and fearless hustler whose presence will demand attention and Selbeyonce will be bringing her dynamic energy to KwaMashu as Selbyonce, a decorated guest host at K-Mash FM. Known for his wit and charisma.

The media personality, Selbeyonce shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be joining the TV drama once again for their season finale.

She said:

"I am so ecstatic to be back on Uzalo playing myself again. Acting is one craft that is so close to my heart. It’s always such a nice set to be at ku Uzalo it is home, it is watched and loved by many South Africans."

Speaking on her new role, Zukisa Matola shared with Briefly News:

"The thrill of coming back to the origins of where I started, it does feel like coming back home; It's Mzansi for sure. And it's such a great privilege to be joining an authentic and premier show such as Uzalo, I am glad and enjoying my role."

Isibaya actress Thembi Nyandeni to lecture rising stars

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2023 that former Isibaya actress Thembi Nyandeni, who stars in Uzalo believes she has what it takes to lecture up-and-coming actors and actresses on how the entertainment industry works.

The award-winning star has been in the industry for years and has featured in top productions like Isibaya, Tsotsi, and How To Ruin Christmas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News