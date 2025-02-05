The South African two talented actors Motlatsi Mafatshe and Matli Mohapeloa shared some exciting news with their fans and followers

The two actors who are also friends announced on social media that they will be releasing their first film Family and Rugby

The former The Queen actor Matli said that this film was about his childhood and couldn't wait for people to see it on eVOD

Actors Motlatsi Mafatshe and Matli Mohapeloa released a new film.

Source: Instagram

The Royalty Soapie Award winner Motlatsi Mafatshe and his friend Matli Mohapeloa won big this year as they shared some exciting news with their fans and followers on social media.

Matli and Motlatsi to release their 1st film

Since 2004, Mohapeloa and Mafatshe have been close and thick as thieves. Recently the actors announced on social media that they will be dropping their first-ever film created and produced by both of them called Family and Rugby on eVOD.

It was said that the film will premiere on Thursday, 27 February 2024. In an Instagram post, the pair shared pictures of themselves and Thomas Gumede talking about the film.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post reads:

"Coming together is the beginning, keeping together is the progress, working together is a success." - Henry Ford... It's a blessing to have you gentlemen in my corner. Twenty-one years of brotherhood translates to the work we've done together in the past 2 years. I can't wait for the people to see what we've been cooking. 📷: @slim_starfire @backtosquare1films @evod_sa @ecdc_developec @queenscollege_ec."

The former The Queen actor told Daily Sun that their new film is all about his childhood and he is so excited for people to watch it.

He said:

"I've got a strong connection to the Eastern Cape. That's where my mom is from in Whittlesea. I went to school there at Queens College, which is where we filmed this, from primary to high school."

Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela scoops Royalty Soapie Award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Harriet Manamela is an entertainment award to the good after receiving a major nod at the 7th Royalty Soapie Awards.

Manamela won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in the hit SA telenovela Skeem Saam. The event at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Saturday, 24 August, celebrated the who's who of local television during a night of glitz and glamour.

Source: Briefly News