The House of Zwide actor Motlatsi Mafatshe recently won an award at the 7th annual Royalty Soapie Awards

The talented actor scooped the Outstanding Lead Actor award and also shared about it on social media

Motlatsi expressed his gratitude after winning the award on his Instagram page

Actor Motlatsi Mafatshe won an award at the Royalty Soapie Awards. Image: Oupa Bopape

The talented South African actor Motlatsi Mafatshe recently won big and was recognised as one of the greatest to ever do it at the prestigious award ceremony.

House of Zwide star Motlatsi Mafatshe scoops Outstanding Lead Actor award

Many South African actors and actresses were celebrated and awarded at the 7th Annual Royalty Soapie Awards at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane on Saturday, 24 August 2024.

House of Zwide star Motlatse Mafatshe was among the people who scooped an award at the ceremony. He won the Outstanding Lead Actor award alongside Zikhona Sodlaka, who took the Outstanding Lead Actress award.

Expressing his gratitude after winning the award, Mafatshe shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page about his win, paired with an amazing video.

He wrote:

"What an honour to get the best male lead in a soapie/telenovela at @royaltysoapieawards. What a great privilege to be nominated amongst incredible actors and legends in the game. I was so nervous and anxious thanks to @gabisilet for keeping me calm and supporting me. To @bomb_productions, thank you so much for the opportunity of allowing me to create an amazing character that has so many layers and flaws yet is adorable and funny to watch. @houseofzwide cast and crew, thanks for being part of my life and sharing all the moments we share set…… Switch On. I can never stop thanking @manyakum enough for always making me look super cool."

See the post below:

Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela scoops Royalty Soapie Award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Harriet Manamela is an entertainment award to the good after receiving a major nod at the 7th Royalty Soapie Awards. Manamela won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in the hit SA telenovela Skeem Saam.

The event at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Saturday, 24 August, celebrated the who's who of local television during a night of glitz and glamour.

