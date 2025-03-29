Scotts Maphuma told people how he feels after gaining popularity with his viral song Biri Marung

The amapiano star got candid about the effects of becoming a recognised face, saying it is not all roses and sunshine

Scotts Maphuma received mixed reactions from online users and celebrities, including Sbahle Mpisane and Inno Morolong

Scotts Maphuma told people about an issue that weighs heavily on his heart. The Biri Marung hitmaker shared his thoughts on becoming famous.

Scotts Maphuma got candid about struggling with fame, and Sbahle Mpisane shared her take too. Image: @sbahle_mpisane / @scotts_maphuma

Scotts Maphuma rose to popularity when his amapiano track took over social media. Fans and Inno Morolong were taken aback by Scotts Maphuma's heated words while Sbahle Mpisane agreed with the singer.

Scotts Maphuma invites cancellation

In a post reshared by blogger @maphephandaba, Scotts complained that he no longer has privacy. Scotts said he wishes he were "normal again" so that he can do things like shopping at a mall without anyone talking to him. The musician expressed frustration with the constant attention:

"If South Africa doesn’t care about us whether you’re hurt or not in the mood, it could be anything, because it’s not like I live in the studio and make music all the time. Why should I always understand that these people are my fans ,why? You tell a person that today I’m not feeling like taking pictures all of a sudden you’re rude so l should give people my time and energy by force just because I’m who I am."

He concluded with a message daring people to cancel him:

"Sorry cancel me South Africa maybe I’ll be free from you."

Scotts Maphuma's antics

Amapiano hitmaker Scotts is also known for putting on a spectacle. Briefly News reported that Scotts went viral for pulling off a stunt in a moving vehicle.

Scotts has also been in trouble over the way he treated a fan. He was in hot water when he shared his reaction to one of his supporters' artworks.

SA celebs split over Scott's Maphuma

Sbahle Mpisane commented, agreeing with Scott's saying fame comes with negatives. The media personality referenced how fame has affected her romantic life. Inno Morolong argued that Scott Maphuma's song was popular, not him. She wrote:

"His songs r popular not him…I would pass him like I don’t know him…He doesn't have a star face, nkare thabo wa ka next door. So he must relax hle 😒"

Fitness bunny Sbahle said:

"Being in the public eye can be unwelcoming and will strip away your privacy. You may believe you have genuine friends or a partner, only to find out they are more interested in your fame than in you as a person. This situation can prevent you from behaving like a normal human being; you can’t express frustration, defend yourself, or voice your problems because others might perceive you as complaining from a place of privilege. You will be compared to others, put under pressure to fit yourself in. However, a true warrior can ignore all those expectations and live life comfortably by politely rejecting anything unless triggered to express yourself otherwise :-)"

Sbahle Mpisane and Inno Morolong split about Scotts Maphuma's complaints about fame. Image: sbahle_mpisane/ @innomorolong_.

Online users were also split, with some defending Scotts. Read the comments below:

medesua_af commented:

"All he said was that he’s human 🤦🏽‍♂️"

lavendayda said:

"Mina I still don't know him or his songs is he overwhelmed ngama 2k? He's not talking to all of us neh in SA? 😅🤷🏻"

mne_ngwase defended Scotts:

"I understand him shem. Di fan dina le too much entitlement."

Fans slam Kabza and Kabza for quad biking

Briefly News previously reported that popular amapiano stars Kabza De Small and singer Scotts Maphuma were out and about at a quad-biking establishment. However, they took on the adventure in the riskiest way possible, which sparked negative comments.

The award-winning music producer Kabza De Small and vocalist Scotts Maphuma were seen hanging out and quad-biking. In an X video posted by @PianoConnectSA, the artists attempted to perform risky tricks on the bike, and this was a cause for concern among the online community.

The Wishi Wishi collaborators were dressed in casual clothing during their adrenaline-pumping outing.. This caused fans to make a lot of negative comments instead of gushing over their growing friendship.

