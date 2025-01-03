Scotts Maphuma faced backlash after a video went viral showing him mocking a fan's artwork gift, shared on social media

Fans criticised Maphuma's reaction as rude and ungrateful, urging him to learn from other celebrities like Kwesta, who accept such gestures graciously

Social media users slammed his public humiliation of the artist, calling it disrespectful and disgraceful

A video of Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma making fun of a fan's artwork has gone viral on social media. Fans criticised the star for his reaction to the fan's artwork.

Scotts Maphuma reacts to fan's artwork

Scotts Maphuma could not hide his disappointment when a fan gave him a portrait. Several South African celebrities have been victims of hilarious artworks by artists, including Rasta The Artist. Rasta had fans rolling on the floor with laughter when he painted a portrait of media personality Minnie Dlamini.

Limpopo artist King Monada also had a hilarious reaction to a fan who butchered his artwork. He even joked that he wanted to report the artist to the police.

A video of Scotts Maphuma and his team reacting to the viral clip was posted on X by Musa Khawula. Take a look at the viral video below:

Fans blast Scotts Maphuma after viral video

Scotts Maphuma's reaction to the artwork did not impress social media users. Many said he wasn't supposed to embarrass the artist on social media.

@LordPiccoloSA commented:

"He must learn from Kwesta, appreciate and don’t ridicule someone’s efforts.. accept and move."

@TMNLMNKRL wrote:

"Give him 3 months, we will be there!"

@mstamaar said:

"Even if he didn’t like the portrait, he could have simply taken it and discarded it privately at home instead of humiliating someone like that. His behaviour is incredibly rude and uncouth. Every time I see a video of him, he’s being disrespectful. Absolutely disgraceful!"

@ProudlyMzansian added:

"There’s nothing more despicable than an ungrateful person! He didn’t have to do all of that…. He could have stored it away & moved on!"

