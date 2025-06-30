“No Wonder Everything Is Slow”: Man Claims SA Has 3-Day Work Week, Locals React

A TikTok user, @jdoubleyou0, claimed to local social media users that South Africa has a three-day work week

The young man then explained why he said there were three working days instead of five

Many online community members found the clip humorous and added a few jokes in the comment section

A gent playfully suggested that South Africa only has three workdays in the week. Images: @jdoubleyou0

Looking at the days of the week, a witty young man claimed that South Africa has a three-day work week instead of five. He based this on an activity he assumed people enjoyed at the beginning and end of the work week, amusing a few locals.

@jdoubleyou0 posted his claims on his TikTok account and explained to social media users:

"Mondays are the days when people are tired coming back from their Saturdays and Sundays, drinking and just having fun. Tuesdays you work, Wednesdays you work, and Thursdays you work. But then Friday comes along, and everybody's so excited to go drinking again.

"So, Friday is basically not a work day either."

He also captioned his post:

"No wonder everything is slow in South Africa."

SA reacts to 3-day work week claims

Hundreds of local members of the online community in the post's comment section somewhat agreed with what the TikTok user had to say about the days of the week. In true South African fashion, others cracked jokes and shared that they looked forward to December, or as some called it, Dezemba.

The video prompted a few TikTok users to join in on the fun. Image: m-imagephotography

Some who didn't catch the humour in the video seemed to take offence at the man's comment about drinking.

@heyblosjones said to the young man:

"Wait till you see what happens from October to December. If you didn’t know, October is the beginning of Dezemba, which peaks in December, and everybody knows what happens here during Dezemba."

@urshssltzcs told the public:

"It's fine because the salary is also worth only three days of pay for the whole month. The cost of taxes, food, electricity, fuel, and rent is so expensive that a person is practically left with wages."

@scorps_54 corrected the guy, writing:

"Sorry, I'm a South African, and I work five or six days a week. Not all of us drink unless it's coffee or tea and still have fun."

@zaana606 wrote in the comments:

"I don't think I live in the right South Africa because I work the whole week."

@luyanda_gumedee added to the banter and said:

"Basically, it would be a four-day week if we could get Friday to Sunday off because we would use Sundays to fully recover."

@djzee_217 stated with a laugh:

"Thursday is a mini Friday. It is when the grooving begins. Phuza Thursday."

@mplaysinternets jokingly added in the comment section:

"God forbid the nation has a hobby."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

