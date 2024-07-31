A young woman on TikTok shared with app users that she has a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture

She also told people online that after graduating and obtaining her degree, she now works at Shoprite

Members of the online community took to the woman's comment section with love and support

A young lady with a degree received support from netizens when she shared she wasn't working in the field for which she studied. Images: @ayanda_kwah

A local woman hopped on a TikTok trend to show her degree and what she is currently doing in her life, which had nothing to do with what she studied for.

The TikTokker, whose name is Ayanda and uses the handle @ayanda_kwah, uploaded a video of herself wearing her graduation attire and holding her degree. In the comments, Ayanda noted that she had a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture.

The video then cuts to the woman wearing a Shoprite uniform, which indicates that she works at the supermarket.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's career path

Many social media users took to Ayanda's comment section with encouragement. Others shared that there was nothing shameful in working at a supermarket, even though she had a degree in a field unrelated to her place of employment.

@simsimmy_4g said to the young woman:

"The important thing is when the opportunity comes, you are already qualified. Don't be discouraged. All is well, and you are doing well."

@ruhuga632 remained optimistic and said:

"As long as you are paying the bills, for now, it’s a temporary situation. Great doors will be opened."

@mosangwenya shared their thoughts, writing:

"Our painful reality."

@mrswhite_888 said to Ayanda:

"Your time will come, my baby."

@al_pha23 also provided Ayanda with a few words of encouragement:

"My sister, the aim is to survive. As long as your income gives you peace at night and not nightmares, you are good."

Woman with industrial psychology degree works at PEP

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about another woman, Mukondi Sitholimela, who unashamedly shared that she has a bachelor's degree in industrial psychology and works at PEP.

Mukondi's video had many social media users taking to the comment section positively and convincing her that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

