A local woman hopped on a TikTok trend to show her degree and what she is currently doing in her life, which had nothing to do with what she studied for.
The TikTokker, whose name is Ayanda and uses the handle @ayanda_kwah, uploaded a video of herself wearing her graduation attire and holding her degree. In the comments, Ayanda noted that she had a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture.
The video then cuts to the woman wearing a Shoprite uniform, which indicates that she works at the supermarket.
Netizens react to woman's career path
Many social media users took to Ayanda's comment section with encouragement. Others shared that there was nothing shameful in working at a supermarket, even though she had a degree in a field unrelated to her place of employment.
@simsimmy_4g said to the young woman:
"The important thing is when the opportunity comes, you are already qualified. Don't be discouraged. All is well, and you are doing well."
@ruhuga632 remained optimistic and said:
"As long as you are paying the bills, for now, it’s a temporary situation. Great doors will be opened."
@mosangwenya shared their thoughts, writing:
"Our painful reality."
@mrswhite_888 said to Ayanda:
"Your time will come, my baby."
@al_pha23 also provided Ayanda with a few words of encouragement:
"My sister, the aim is to survive. As long as your income gives you peace at night and not nightmares, you are good."
