A Mzansi woman recently graduated and posted a funny TikTok video celebrating her achievement

She danced around in her graduation gown, playfully acknowledging that it comforted her

The video resonated with many viewers who found humour in her post and congratulated her on her success

A young woman mentioned that although she might be lonely her education keeps her warm. Image: @m.alebo

A young South African woman posted a hilarious TiK ToK video showing herself wearing her graduation gown with pride and joy.

Lonely woman flexes degree

A TikTok video shared by @m.alebo__ shows her dancing and prancing all over her backyard while wearing her full graduation gown and attire.

In the post, she indicated that although she was lonely, the fact that she was educated and graduated would console and comfort her.

"Sundays might be lonely but atleast kobo ya thuto yang futhumatsa (but at least my graduation gown will keep me warm) ," @m.alebo__ said.

Graduating from university is a big deal, so we get the young woman's hilarious flex, LOL. Check out the video below:

Mzansi amsued by graduate's post

Many TikTok viers were amused by the young woman's post as they responded with banter. Others could relate to the pride of having graduated and resonated with @m.alebo__ 's post.

Ironspear said:

"Nizodla ichappies sekuyi 5rand nina ngalamajazi enu."

Anikielicious M wrote:

"Can it be winter already soo that we wear our gown to be warm."

Refilwe_mamochau commented:

"As a Graduate I understand the spin was very necessary ."

Mathye R replied:

"This is the best thing I saw today. Congratulations my honey ."

Ayanda zikode said:

"The graduates abantu abangasabangiskolo."

Tebogo Kolokoto replied:

"You weren’t lying when you said you not taking it off ."

delusional girl commented:

"That block spin my sister???."

nothando reacted:

"Washa ."

Source: Briefly News