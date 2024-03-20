Two South African best friends who are now qualified doctors celebrated their graduation on social media

According to the post, they missed their first graduation in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic

People online were touched by their story and congratulated them on their achievements

Two friends who are qualified doctors celebrated their graduation on social media. Image: @siphe

Source: TikTok

Two South African best friends and qualified doctors took to social media to share the triumph of graduating together.

Best friends bag second degrees together

A trending video on TikTok shows the two ladies beaming with joy on their graduation day as they bag their second degrees after being denied the opportunity to celebrate their first graduation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage shared by @siphe_s shows the besties basking in the joy of their recent academic achievement and walking the graduation stage during the prestigious occasion at The Colleges of Medicine of South Africa.

"Covid took away our first graduation so we did it AGAIN TOGETHER✨❤️," @siphe_s

Mzansi congratulates graduate besties

Many netizens were touched and inspired by the women's impressive achievements and were showered with love and congratulatory messages online.

Kenza replied:

"This is what I am talking about ."

@Princess said:

"A motivation to those who want to become doctors."

Khuthie commented:

"What were you specialising in?"

Rat❤️‍ said:

"My superstars! ."

mgwena_7 said:

"Inspired ❤️."

Kel£ reacted:

"Congrats queens!!!!"

Thabi Kay commented:

"This is beautiful ."

Lindi ✞ said:

"The braids ate, you looked so beautiful on that screen. Congratulations ❤️."

South African graduate stuns with 4th degree

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman took to social media to flex her impressive academic qualifications.

In a TikTok video shared by @snowndlovukaziqha, she and her male friend are seen both looking stunning on their graduation day.

@snowndlovukaziqha is seen wearing three academic graduation sashes as she prepares to collect her fourth one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News